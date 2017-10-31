Professional basketball coming to Mesquite

Composite image | Images courtesy of the North American Premier Basketball League and Rising Star Sports Ranch Resort, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Rising Star Sports Ranch Resort is partnering with the North American Premier Basketball League to bring professional basketball to Mesquite. Beginning February 2018, the league’s newest team will play its home games in “The Barn,” located at Rising Star Sports Ranch.

A press conference announcement regarding the new team and league will take place Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. PST, 12:30 p.m. MST, at the Rising Star Sports Ranch Resort inside the barn. The resort is located at 333 N. Sandhill Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada. The press conference is open to the public.

Mesquite is the eighth market to join the league. Other markets include:

Rochester, New York.

Albany, New York.

Akron, Ohio.

Owensboro, Kentucky.

Kansas City, Missouri.

Yakima, Washington.

Vancouver, British Columbia.

The North American Premier Basketball League is a new league founded by the former Commissioner of the National Basketball League and NBA player David Magley. The league is designed to support local markets that would not otherwise have access to professional basketball. In addition, players will be active in the community spending time at elementary schools promoting leadership and anti-bullying.

To learn more about the league visit the official website.

About Rising Star Sports Ranch Resort

Rising Star Sports Ranch Resort, located 80 miles north of Las Vegas and 36 miles south of St. George, is the country’s first resort specifically designed to host sports teams, camps and their guests. The Ranch features 210 unique rooms, suites and team rooms all smoke-free. The Ranch has restaurants and conference spaces, an on-site soccer field, baseball training area and a 30,000 square foot multi-purpose field house.

The resort has unique room types and configurations perfect for youth sports, golf getaways or a vacation. Rising Star Ranch’s room layout is enhanced by the resort’s social centerpiece: ‘The Backyard,’ which is a park-like area in the center of the resort with basketball courts, horseshoe pits, fire pits, picnic tables, barbecue grills, putting greens and pickleball courts and pool. For more information, visit Rising Star Sports Ranch Resort’s website.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews