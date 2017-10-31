Search of Dixie State dorms during drug task force operation results in arrests, citations

January 2017 file photo depicts a patrol vehicle in front of the Dixie State University Campus Police Department, Jan. 28, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — More information came to light Monday regarding the massive police response that advanced on Dixie State University’s Nisson Towers Friday night.

According to an official statement released Monday by Dixie State University, the action was part of a Washington County Drug Task Force operation and involved more than just Nisson Towers.

More than 20 officers and six K-9 units were called in from multiple agencies across Washington County to participate in the task force operation that began at 9 p.m. Friday, Jyl Hall, director of public relations for DSU, said in a statement released to St. George News Monday.

Officers from Dixie State University’s Department of Public Safety, Washington County, St. George, Hurricane and Washington City responded to the task force operation along with six narcotics K-9’s that were brought in to assist.

After the K-9’s were deployed and searched all campus housing facilities, “arrests were made, citations were issued and one individual was taken into custody,” Hall said in the statement.

The statement also stated that Nisson Towers was only one of seven facilities searched during the three-hour operation.

Hall went on to say that the university and Dixie State University’s Department of Public Safety “are committed to providing quick and effective responses to all criminal activity, and appreciates the continued commitment of all Washington County agencies to work together to ensure the safety of our campus and community.”

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

