Times confirmed as Region 9 teams look to 4A quarterfinals

ST. GEORGE – Football fans looking to make plans for Friday’s 4A prep quarterfinals can start mapping them out as the times have been confirmed for the upcoming state playoff games.

Dixie, the Region 9 champion, will host its quarterfinal game against Mountain Crest at 6 p.m. Friday night at Walt Brooks Stadium. Both teams are 10-1 on the season.

The Flyers opened the 4A playoffs with a 30-6 win over Park City last week, with Dixie’s defense allowing just 71 yards of offense. But Dixie will be looking to clean up its play after being called for 20 penalties in that game. Hobbs Nyberg scored twice and Jacob Barben had three TD passes in the Dixie win.

Mountain Crest had a closer-than-expected battle with Salem Hills Friday, winning 44-34 against the Skyhawks. Salem Hills rallied to within 38-34 midway through the fourth quarter before the Mustangs put the game away with a late drive and touchdown.

The game will be broadcast on CEC-TV, voddov.com and SportsRadio 97.7 FM.

Pine View, 8-3 and the No. 2-seeded team from Region 9, travels to extreme northern Utah to take on the No. 1 team in the state, the Sky View Bobcats, Friday at 4 p.m.

The Panthers cruised in last week’s opening round, bursting out to a 42-0 halftime lead and eventually winning 63-14 against Tooele. Dallin Brown had nearly 200 yards rushing in the game with four touchdowns for the Panthers, while Jacob Mpungi rushed for over 100 yards and three scores. Pine View has won five straight.

The Bobcats topped Mountain View 50-16 with Caleb Christensen opening the game with a 92-yard TD run. He also added an 85-yard kickoff return later in the game as Sky View led 36-7 at the half and improved to 10-0 on the year. The Bobcats’ only close game on the season was against Mountain Crest. Sky View won that game 16-13 by scoring on the last play of the game.

The contest will be broadcast on SportsRadio 97.7 FM.

Desert Hills, which tied for second in the region but is the No. 3 seed, will try for a second straight road win when the Thunder travel to Orem. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Desert Hills bullied Bonneville in the 4A first round last Friday. The Lakers led 6-0 early and it was 17-13 just before halftime. But DH scored 28 unanswered points the rest of the way, with QB Noah Sewell rushing in five touchdowns in the 45-13 victory. Brock Parry didn’t score, but had 136 rushing yards as DH improved to 6-4 overall.

The Orem Tigers are 9-2 after defeating Bear River 36-7 last week. Tiger QB Cooper Legas had a phenomenal game, passing for 332 yards and five touchdowns, and also rushing for 117 yards. Legas hit Puka Nacua (seven catches, 90 yards) for two of those TDs as the Region 10 champs cruised. Orem had 604 yards of offense against the top-rated defense in 4A.

The game will be broadcast on 890-AM KDXU.

The fourth game features Stansbury, close winners over the Cedar Redmen, hosting Ridgeline, the No. 3 seed from Region 12 Friday at 4 p.m.

The Stallions, 7-3, intercepted a pass in the end zone in the final minute against Cedar to preserve the win. QB Mitch Lindsay passed for 228 yards and three TDs and Connor McKay had 153 receiving yards on four catches to lead Stansbury.

Ridgeline won a road game at No. 2-seed Spanish Fork last week, 25-22. The RiverHawks, 7-4, got the go-ahead score on a TD pass from Brady Stuart to Cameron Dahle in the fourth quarter. Then safety Junior Damuni intercepted a Spanish Fork pass in the end zone with 1:25 to play to preserve the lead and the win for Ridgeline.

4A State Playoffs quarterfinal games (Nov. 3, times tbd)

Upper Bracket

Mountain Crest (10-1) at Dixie (10-1), 6 p.m.

Ridgeline (7-4) at Stansbury (7-3), 4 p.m.

Lower Bracket

Pine View (8-3) at Sky View (10-0), 4 p.m.

Desert Hills (6-4) at Orem (9-2), 4 p.m.

State 4A semifinals: Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. @ U of U

4A championship game is Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. at U of U

