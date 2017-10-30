Transient arrested for aggravated sex abuse of 10-year-old St. George boy

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 39-year-old man has been arrested for alleged aggravated sex abuse of 10-year-old St. George boy.

On Oct. 13, the boy told his mother that Kevin Francis Garvin “had kissed him near his pelvis area,” according to a probable cause statement filed by St. George Police in support of the arrest.

Garvin, who is listed as a transient in Utah court documents, was babysitting the boy when the alleged sexual abuse occurred, the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement.

The boy was interviewed at the Children’s Justice Center in St. George Oct. 19 where he disclosed additional details of the alleged abuse, the report states.

During his interview, the boy disclosed that Garvin had touched his private parts and that he had licked multiple areas on the boy’s body, according to the statement.

Police located Garvin on Oct. 27 and transported him to the St. George Police Department for questioning. Garvin denied the allegations and requested an attorney, according to the statement.

Garvin was arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court Monday accusing Garvin of two first-degree felony counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child.

As this report publishes, Garvin remains in police custody. He is scheduled to appear before 5th District Judge Michael Westfall Nov. 6 for his next court appearance.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

