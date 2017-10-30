St. George man arrested for allegedly abusing 82-year-old man

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 44-year-old St. George man has been arrested for allegedly abusing an 82-year-old man.

At approximately 9:38 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence on the 2400 East block of 400 North, according to a probable cause statement filed by St. George Police in support of the arrest.

Earlier that same morning, at around 3 a.m., James Hyrum Paulus allegedly told a woman at the residence that “while she was gone, he beat the (82-year-old man),” the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement.

When the elderly man woke up, the woman confirmed he had been assaulted and she called police, the report states. Officers arrived and confirmed that the elderly man “did have injuries consistent with being assaulted.”

“James (Paulus) admitted to us that he had pushed the victim for coming into his restroom while he was using the bathroom, the officer wrote.

Authorities reportedly found blood evidence from the elderly man’s injuries in a hallway outside the master bedroom, the hallway bathroom as well as a hallway leading to the kitchen, the report states.

Paulus was arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Paulus of class A misdemeanor intentional abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Paulus was subsequently released from police custody on $3,020 bail. He is scheduled to appear before 5th District Judge John Walton Nov. 16 for his next court appearance.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

