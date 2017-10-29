Chamber luncheon visits The Learning Center for Families

Photo courtesy of The Learning Center for Families, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly “Inspiration Luncheon” Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn in St. George. The featured speaker will be from The Learning Center for Families.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. The public is welcome; preregistration is required and can be done online.

The mission of the Learning Center for Families is to “promote the success of children one family at a time.” It is a private, nonprofit health, social service and school readiness agency. The center’s programs serve families in Washington County, and the Arizona Strip. All services are based on eligibility and are provided at no cost to the family.

The Learning Center for Families has several free programs including the following:

Child development screening.

Hearing checks for infants and toddlers.

Vision checks for infants and toddlers.

Therapy and learning programs for infants and toddlers with special needs.

Infant/Toddler mental health services.

Child development hot-line.

Resource library.

Service coordination.

Volunteer opportunities.

Event details

What: St. George Chamber of Commerce “Inspiration Luncheon” featuring The Learning Center for Families.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 1, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Details: $15 for Chamber members, $20 for non members. Preregistration is a must – click here.

