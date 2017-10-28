‘Fall Extravaganza’ baseball tournament hits St. George

Photo courtesy SBA

St. George – With the World Series in full swing, those who yearn to be taken out to the ballgame will have a myriad of options in the St. George area during the weekend of Oct. 27-29. The Rocky Mountain School of Baseball’s annual Fall Extravaganza returns for the 18th consecutive year and will utilize most ballfields in the region.

“RMSB and the teams are always excited for the Fall Extravaganza each year,” said Rhett Udy of Rocky Mountain School of Baseball. “Teams from seven Western states are glad to be in Southern Utah to enjoy some baseball in the sun.”

The region will be bristling with activity as the tournament attracts ball clubs from all around the intermountain region, with approximately 85 percent of the 95 participating teams from outside the St. George area. There are an estimated 1,150 players, 300 coaches and 34 umpires involved, and the action will be spread across 40 different fields throughout Washington County and Southern Nevada.

The tournament involves baseball players between the ages of 8 and 18, and is a qualifier for the Dick’s Sporting Goods Tournament of Champions, set for July in Heber City.

“The crack of the bat, the aroma of fresh-cut grass and the magic of autumn is nirvana to baseball fans,” Lewis said. “St. George, with its wonderful fall temperatures, is an ideal location for this type of tournament and it will utilize nearly every ballfield in the county.”

RMSB regularly dedicates its Fall Extravaganza to breast cancer patients, with all proceeds of pink apparel merchandise sales during the tournament going to Dixie Regional Medical Center to help women who are unable to afford mammograms.

