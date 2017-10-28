DSU homecoming winds down with parade, football, dance and fountain ceremony

ST. GEORGE — As homecoming week comes to a close at Dixie State University, the “D” on the hill is still glowing red and there is one more night of festivities Saturday before the 2017 homecoming is written in the books.

Saturday started with a parade down Tabernacle Street featuring college and civic leaders, as well as bands and organizations from the university.

“It’s all part of the homecoming week ,” Dr. Erin Ortiz said. “This is kind of like the ‘big day.'”

Ortiz, an assistant professor of Media Studies at Dixie State, was one of the announcers along the parade route.

“It’s actually the most fun,” Ortiz said with a big smile. “It’s super fun. There’s lots of candy, the energy and the music, it’s so much fun!”

Homecoming week concludes with a Halloween dance at 9 p.m. and the traditional True Trailblazer Fountain ceremony at the Gardner Center at midnight.

St. George News reporter Ric Wayman contributed to this report.

