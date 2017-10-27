LDS Church to alternate sessions at general conference

SALT LAKE CITY — Two sessions of the LDS Church’s general conference will alternate, church officials announced Friday.
In a letter addressed to church leadership, members of the First Presidency, the LDS church’s top leadership, said the church will be simplifying its semiannual general conference sessions by alternating the women’s and priesthood sessions, now holding them each annually according to this report by KSL.com
In recent years, the church would host a session solely for girls and women ages 8 and up a week before the rest of the general conference sessions. The following week, men and boys ages 12 and up would attend a priesthood session on Saturday evening, after two general sessions that same day.
Now, the women’s session will be held in place of the priesthood session once a year in October. The priesthood session will take place each April.
Written by JOSH FURLONG, KSL.com
