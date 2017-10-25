Trust serves eviction notice at FLDS meetinghouse

In this file photo, workers near completion of a wall surrounding the Leroy S. Johnson meetinghouse of the FLDS Church, Colorado City, Arizona, July 4, 2015 | Photo by Nataly Burdick, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Fundamentalist Church of Latter Day Saints will be allowed to continue using its long-time meetinghouse despite an eviction notice served by the trust overseeing the distribution of church property in Hildale and Colorado City, Arizona.

United Effort Plan Trust officials, accompanied by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office personnel, served that notice at the Leroy S. Johnson Meeting Hall, where church members have historically held services.

Video posted online by residents in the community showed armed police officers setting up a ladder to climb over a massive wall that surrounds it, Fox13Now reported. Members of the FLDS tore down the old wall and built a bigger version about two years ago.

Trust officials sued to get control of the meetinghouse and on Monday they obtained a court order.

“We wanted to make sure it was being used appropriately,” the trust’s Executive Director Jeff Barlow told Fox13Now. “We didn’t want to lock them out. We want them to keep using the building.”

The UEP was taken over by the Utah State Courts in 2005 in response to accusations that polygamist leader Warren Jeffs and other FLDS leaders mismanaged it. Since then, communal property has been subdivided and farms and other businesses have been claimed by the UEP as taxes went unpaid.

