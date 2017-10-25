St. George Opera opens season in new Kayenta theater with ‘Magic, Mystery, Macabre’

Halloween opera image, location and date not specified | Image courtesy of the St. George Opera, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Opera and Kayenta Arts Foundation are collaborating Oct. 30 for a season-opening performance in the new Lorraine Boccardo Theatre in the Center for the Arts at Kayenta as the opera presents “Magic, Mystery, Macabre in Opera and Musical Theater.”

Featuring singing, dancing and magic tricks with Max the Magician, St. George Opera will present Halloween-related scenes from movies, musicals and operas including “Harry Potter,” “Bedknobs and Broomsticks,” “Cinderella,” Kurt Bestor’s “Rigoletto,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Carmen” and more.

This one-day-only event will begin at 4 p.m. with trick-or-treating for the kids followed by performances at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for children 12 and under, $12 for students with identification and $15 for adults.

St. George Opera is dedicated to providing Southern Utah and surrounding areas with quality operatic experiences. Everyone should be able to enjoy opera. Now Southern Utah residents don’t have to drive hours to see an opera or pay $300 a ticket. Now opera is at Southern Utah’s doorstep and affordable. While not all operas will connect with every person, each opera will connect with someone. There truly is an opera for everyone.

St. George Opera, through its vision to “be an integral part of Southern Utah’s cultural community, with a reputation for artistic excellence, educational commitment, and community engagement,” hopes to share opera’s transformative power.

This performance marks the first of St. George Opera’s 2017-18 season. Other upcoming events include concerts such as the Valentine’s Day event, “Moonlight Romance.”

Event details

What: St. George Opera presents “Magic, Mystery, and Macabre in Opera and Musical Theater.”

When: Monday, Oct. 30. Trick-or-treating, 4 p.m.; performances at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Where: Center for the Arts at Kayenta Lorraine Boccardo Theatre, 800 Kayenta Parkway, Ivins.

Cost: Children 12 and under, $5; students with identification, $12, adults, $15.

Purchase tickets: Online.

