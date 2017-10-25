Drivers, young child left unscathed when following too close triggers rear-end crash

Two-vehicle crash on East Red Hills Parkway keeps responders busy and blocks northbound lane of travel Wednesday afternoon, St. George, Utah, Oct. 25, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A vehicle plowed into the back of a minivan on Red Hills Parkway leaving one vehicle totaled and another damaged while paramedics responded to check a young child for injuries Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Red Hills Parkway and the underpass connecting to Red Cliffs Drive involving a red 2004 Mazda passenger car and a dark gray Chrysler Town and Country minivan, St. George Police Department Public Information Officer Lona Trombley said.

Officers checked for injuries and the driver of the minivan pulled to the side of the road, while the Mazda remained near the middle of the intersection blocking the northbound, inside lane of Red Hills Parkway.

Gold Cross Ambulance was also dispatched to the scene to check the child, who was just under 2 years old, for injuries, Trombley said, mainly as a precaution.

While speaking with witnesses at the scene, officers learned that the woman driving the minivan was heading north on East Red Hills Parkway and stopped for the red light at the underpass, while the Mazda following directly behind crashed into the rear of the minivan when the driver was unable to stop in time, Trombley said.

The force of the impact pushed the minivan forward into the intersection and caused significant front-end damage to the Mazda, while the damage to the minivan was confined to the rear of the vehicle.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and the child was properly restrained in a car seat behind the driver.

The Mazda was rendered inoperable in the crash and was towed from the scene. The driver was cited for following too close, St. George Police Officer Dave McDaniel said.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

