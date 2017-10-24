Do you know the 15 physical, behavior and emotional signs of addiction?

Photo by nensuria iStock / Getty Images Plus; St. George News

FEATURE — Every month in Utah, 23 individuals die from prescription drug overdoses. Utah ranked seventh in the United States for drug poisoning deaths from 2013-2015. Chances are almost everyone knows someone who has struggled with drug or alcohol addiction. Often families know something is wrong because their loved one is acting strange or out of character.

These are the early signs to look out for to catch addiction before it gets out of control or even life threatening.

Physical signs of addiction:

Under active or sleeping throughout the day. Dilated pupils, red eyes and slurred speech. Excessive sniffing and runny nose (not attributable to a cold). Weight loss and pale skin. Poor personal hygiene and home hygiene.

Behavioral signs of addiction:



Missing work, school or family engagements (isolating). Financial problems; always needing money. Dishonesty about things they are doing or not doing. Relationship or marital problems. Rationalizing or justifying behavior.

Emotional signs of addiction:

Defensive or easily irritable. Loss of interest in activities or people. Overwhelmed by day-to-day task; inability to deal with stress. Blaming others or events for all of their problems. Depression and/or anxiety; other severe mood swings.

Spotting addiction early and getting help can save lives. If you notice three or more of these signs, there may be a problem with addiction.

Lions Gate Recovery offers help for all types of addiction from prescription drug addiction to alcohol or illicit substance addiction. We offer free consultations and intervention as well as free family support and education classes.

Most insurance has coverage for addiction treatment. Please call today at 866-471-9476 if you have any questions.

Written by JOSH CAMPBELL, Lion’s Gate Recovery

Josh Campbell is the operations director for Lions Gate Recovery. He found recovery seven years ago after losing everything to addiction. After this life changing experience, he decided to change his career path from mortgages and real estate so that he could help people find the same miracle of recovery. His specialty is helping families get into treatment. He knows the ins and outs of insurance, how to qualify and how to help families find recovery from drugs and alcohol.

