Trio steals car, wrecks and abandons it on dirt road

ST. GEORGE — Three individuals stole a car Monday night and totaled it Tuesday morning after running into a ditch off a dirt road in St. George, according to police.

“Sometime last night, this vehicle, we believe, was stolen from a residence in St. George,” St. George Police Dept. Sgt. Sam Despain said. “Early this morning, just after 7:30, witnesses saw this car out on a dirt road just west of Plantation Drive.”

Despain said the Chevrolet Impala was observed traveling at a high rate of speed down the dirt road and then crashing into a ditch on the south side of the roadway. Several people were observed running from the car.

Three are in custody, including two in the hospital being treated for minor injuries.

One of those arrested was identified by St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley as Darwin Alvarez, 19. The other two suspects were unidentified, but one is 18 years old and the other’s age is undetermined.

Despain said charges were pending as of publication time, with possible charges being possession of a stolen vehicle and theft of a vehicle.

The wrecked Impala was winched out of the ditch by a wrecker and towed away.

St. George Police and Fire Departments and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman