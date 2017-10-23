Chamber welcomes public to free lunch and tour of the Intermountain LiVe Well Center

Written by Ric Wayman
October 23, 2017
Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Join the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday for a Meet the Chamber Luncheon at the Intermountain LiVe Well Center.

This event is open to all. Those attending will receive a free lunch and full tour of the LiVe Well Center, 625 S. Medical Center Drive, St, George.

Dixie Regional Medical Center’s LiVe Well Center has more than 40 weekly fitness classes and evidence-based biometric assessments to will help people get well, stay well and live well for the rest of their lives.

Event details

  • What: Meet the Chamber luncheon at Intermountain LiVe Well Center.
  • When: Wednesday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Where: 625 S. Medical Center Drive, St. George.
  • Cost: Free. No reservations required.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Ric Wayman A native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Ric was bitten by the news bug as a staff writer and associate editor of the Palisades High School Tideline. After school he entered the media as a radio personality, both playing music and reporting news. Ric moved to St. George in the 1980s and was the morning personality on all three major AM stations in town. An avid amateur radio operator, Ric is looking for a good band to play in, as he plays keyboards, bass and guitar. Ric lives in the center of St. George with his neurotic cat. QUOTE: "I wrote my first word when I was very young. I enjoyed this so much I decided to write many more words." -- Ric Wayman

Posted in Events, Health and Wellness, Life, Local, NewsTagged ,

Leave a Reply