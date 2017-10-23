Families compete in Halloween pumpkin derby

ST. GEORGE — Wheeled pumpkins painted to look like donuts, rockets, cows and more clashed in a race to the finish line Monday evening.

Community members gathered at Boots Cox Family Park in St. George for the neighborhood’s “Fifth Annual Pumpkin Race.”

“We make pumpkin cars, similar to Pinewood Derby – but they’re cars made out of pumpkins. And we race them down the ramp, then we award a trophy for the fastest racer and also one for the most creative,” race organizer Jill McDonald said.

Over a dozen families entered decorated pumpkins in this year’s race. Strict rules on proper gourd-car creation ensure a fair and safe competition for all entrants, including a “No explosives or pyrotechnics” clause.

In the final race, the Rogers family came out on top with a big, bull-themed pumpkin complete with horns and nose ring.

“We are big farmers and like cows, so we decided to do a cow,” Curtis Rogers said of his family’s winning entry.

The Rogers family has been racing in the pumpkin derby since its inception and returned to defend their top placement this year.

“We don’t win every year,” Curtis Rogers said, “but we had one family that didn’t show up that was too scared to compete against us tonight.”

While the Rogers’ pumpkin put all the other squash to shame in the race, the Guber family’s bright-blue, troll-themed entry won this year’s “most creative” category.

“We’ve never been so good on the racing side so we thought let’s try the decorations this year,” Drew Gubler said. “It didn’t make it past the finish line – but next year.”

The event is held every year the week prior to Halloween, and everyone is invited to participate.

“It’s just good wholesome fun,” Curtis Rogers said.

