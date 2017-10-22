Meet St. George mayoral candidates at Dixie Republican Forum

L-R: Candidates for the 2017 St. George mayoral race: Incumbent Jon Pike and challenger Lane Ronnow; background St. George, Utah | Profile photos by Mori Kessler, composite by St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie Republican Forum is hosting a “Meet the Candidates Night” featuring the two running for mayor of St. George, incumbent Jon Pike and challenger Lane Ronnow, Tuesday at 7 p.m.



This event will be held at at the Washington County Commission Chambers, 197 E. Tabernacle St., St. George. There is no charge to attend. The public is invited and time is included for the candidates to take questions from the audience.

The general election will be held Nov. 7.

Dixie Republican Forum is a local group of conservative Republicans that meets monthly for educational purposes. For more information, email Larry Meyers.



