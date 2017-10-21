Region 9 Football Blitz: Top plays from the regular season finales

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 football show is back with Andy Griffin bringing you highlights from Region 9 every week. It’s the Region 9 Football Blitz.

Today’s show, brought to you by Revere Health, features all the big plays and hits from Week 10 of the prep football season, including a nail biter with the playoffs on the line and a pair of offensive explosions.

Week 10’s results

Desert Hills 28, Snow Canyon 21

Dixie 44, Cedar 26

Pine View 45, Canyon View 0

Hurricane – bye week

Next Friday’s 4A first round games

Upper Bracket

Salem Hills/Payson (R10-3) at Mt. Crest (R12-2), tbd

Park City (R11-4) at Dixie (R9-1), 4 p.m.

Cedar (R9-4) at Stansbury (R11-1), 4 p.m.

Ridgeline (R12-3) at Spanish Fork (R10-2), tbd

Lower Bracket

Tooele (R11-3) at Pine View (R9-2), tbd

Mt. View (R10-4) at Sky View (R12-1), tbd

Bear River (R12-4) at Orem (R10-1), tbd

Desert Hills (R9-3) at Bonneville (R11-2), tbd

