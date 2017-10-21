Cedar City Library kicking off NaNoWriMo’s ‘Superpowered Noveling’ challenge

Stock images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — November is the month that aspiring writers fire up their computers and participate in National Novel Writing Month, or NaNoWriMo. The goal is simple: Write a 50,000-word novel on the subject of your choosing between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30. ​

This​ ​year’s​ ​theme for the annual event is​ “​Superpowered Noveling.” NaNoWriMo​ ​expects over​ ​400,000​ ​people – including​ ​over​ ​70,000​ ​K-12​ ​students​ ​and educators​ in the organization’s ​Young​ ​Writers​ ​Program​ – to​ ​start​ ​their​ ​novels.​

No awards, no prizes, just the satisfaction of completing a project that might gain you fame and fortune.

Venues across the country host kickoff and other events to encourage participation.

In Southern Utah, Cedar City Library, in collaboration with Southern Utah University’s club Sigma Tau Delta, will hold a NaNoWriMo kickoff party Thursday from 7-8 p.m. at the library in the east meeting room. Staff will be discussing official rules and how people may sign up to write their novels during November;. Food and drinks will be offered at the event, which includes writing games and activities.

Cedar City Library is also an official “Come Write In” location for NaNoWriMo, providing a quiet location to write during November. The dates and times for the write-ins will be provided at the kickoff party.

For more information about NaNoWriMo, Cedar City’s kickoff and associated events, call Staci Wilson at the library: 435-586-6661.

