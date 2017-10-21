Cedar City Library kicking off NaNoWriMo’s ‘Superpowered Noveling’ challenge

Written by Ric Wayman
October 21, 2017
Stock images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — November is the month that aspiring writers fire up their computers and participate in National Novel Writing Month, or NaNoWriMo. The goal is simple: Write a 50,000-word novel on the subject of your choosing between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30. ​

This​ ​year’s​ ​theme for the annual event is​ “​Superpowered Noveling.” NaNoWriMo​ ​expects over​ ​400,000​ ​people – including​ ​over​ ​70,000​ ​K-12​ ​students​ ​and educators​ in the organization’s ​Young​ ​Writers​ ​Program​ – to​ ​start​ ​their​ ​novels.​

No awards, no prizes, just the satisfaction of completing a project that might gain you fame and fortune.

Venues across the country host kickoff and other events to encourage participation.

In Southern Utah, Cedar City Library, in collaboration with Southern Utah University’s club Sigma Tau Delta, will hold a NaNoWriMo kickoff party Thursday from 7-8 p.m. at the library in the east meeting room. Staff will be discussing official rules and how people may sign up to write their novels during November;. Food and drinks will be offered at the event, which includes writing games and activities.

Cedar City Library is also an official “Come Write In” location for NaNoWriMo, providing a quiet location to write during November. The dates and times for the write-ins will be provided at the kickoff party.

For more information about NaNoWriMo, Cedar City’s kickoff and associated events, call Staci Wilson at the library: 435-586-6661.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews @NewsWayman

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Ric Wayman A native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Ric was bitten by the news bug as a staff writer and associate editor of the Palisades High School Tideline. After school he entered the media as a radio personality, both playing music and reporting news. Ric moved to St. George in the 1980s and was the morning personality on all three major AM stations in town. An avid amateur radio operator, Ric is looking for a good band to play in, as he plays keyboards, bass and guitar. Ric lives in the center of St. George with his neurotic cat. QUOTE: "I wrote my first word when I was very young. I enjoyed this so much I decided to write many more words." -- Ric Wayman

Posted in Events, LifeTagged , , ,

Leave a Reply