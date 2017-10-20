Dec. 9, 1986 — Oct. 17, 2017

Zachary Devin Rodet, age 30, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Oct. 17. He was born Dec. 9, 1986, in Las Vegas to Steve and Cindy Rodet. He was married to Ashley Nay Lopez on Oct. 1, 2016, in the Tushar Mountains.

Zach was a fun-loving, tender-hearted person who endured many struggles during his short life. His health challenges began when he was just a baby and continued throughout his life, but Zach had a quiet strength and he soldiered on.

He had a wonderful, contagious laugh and a great sense of humor that will be missed. Zach enjoyed hiking and spending time at the Nay’s family cabin. He loved spending time with his stepsons Brextyne and Morrison and eating Ashlee’s cooking. Music was his passion and he was a graduate of the Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences in Tempe, Arizona. He worked hard to take care of his family and was a manager at Design to Print.

He is survived by his parents, Stephen and Cindy Rodet of Santa Clara; his wife, Ashlee Rodet and stepsons, Morrison and Brextyne; his grandmother, Norene Smith of Cedar City; his sister, Brittney (Cody) Noble of Las Vegas; his sister Hillary (Brenton) Scott of Houston, Texas; his brother Cort (Jaclyn) Rodet of Athens, Ohio; his sister Maddison (Eric) Burton of Logan; and many nieces and nephews.

Zach was loved by so many people; there will be two memorial services to celebrate his life.

Funeral services

A memorial service will be held Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Santa Clara Valley Chapel, 3040 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.

Graveside services will be held Oct. 23 in Cedar City Cemetery.

A second memorial service will be held Oct. 28 with a reception/visitation at 3:30 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. for friends and family at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.