St. George man arrested for sodomy of 12-year-old boy

ST. GEORGE — A 34-year-old St. George man has been arrested for the alleged sodomy of a 12-year-old boy on multiple occasions.

Just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a St. George residence on a report of a 911 hang up. Upon their arrival, officers saw two men physically fighting through the front window of the home, according to a probable cause statement filed by St. George Police in support of the arrest.

“As I approached the residence, I could hear something to the effect (of) ‘how could you do that to a child’ in the Spanish language,” the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement.

At the scene, a man told police that Oscar Mercedes Mancilla-Haas had raped his 12-year-old son, the report states, noting that the boy told his father Mancilla-Haas had sexually abused him on at least four separate occasions.

Mancilla-Haas was detained and taken to the St. George Police Department for questioning. Before disclosing any information about the allegations, Mancilla-Haas requested an attorney, according to the statement.

The boy was interviewed at the Children’s Justice Center in St. George where he disclosed additional details of the alleged abuse.

Mancilla-Haas was transported and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court Tuesday accusing Mancilla-Haas of four first-degree felony counts of sodomy on a child.

He is scheduled to appear before Judge Eric Ludlow Oct. 30 for his next court appearance.

According to booking information, Mancilla-Haas remains in police custody as this report publishes.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

