WANTED: 36-year-old George Anthony Salinas

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are asking for help locating 36-year-old George Anthony Salinas, wanted in connection with an incident of assault.
The FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs are looking for Salinas following an alleged domestic assault at a residence on the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation occurring around midnight Tuesday.
Description of Salinas:
- Age: 36.
- Sex: Male.
- Date of birth: Nov. 10, 1980.
- Weight: 160 pounds.
- Hair color: Brown.
- Eye color: Brown.
- Race: Hispanic.
Anyone with information on Salinas’ whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 435-789-2112 or the Bureau of Indian Affairs at 435-722-2012.
