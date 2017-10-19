Region 9 GameDay: Previewing Week 10, with playoffs hanging in the balance

ST. GEORGE — Region 9 GameDay is here, with Andy Griffin bringing you insight, breaking down the Friday fight and offering all the highlights from Region 9 in 2017.

But this week, it’s a Thursday fight.

Region 9 is joining much of the state of Utah in playing on Thursday night this week. So what do we expect to see on the gridiron tonight?

With seven region teams, someone has a region bye every week. But for the other six teams, the battle for supremacy in Region 9 continues. With four teams tied and only three remaining playoff spots, tonight’s games are magnified as someone, and we don’t know who, is not getting invited to participate in the postseason.

On the show today, brought to you by Revere Health, Andy breaks down the matchups and gives the lowdown in what to expect as the region slate concludes.

The headliner tonight – a playoff spot directly on the line between Snow Canyon and Desert Hills at SCHS.

Here’s the line-up of tonight’s games:

Desert Hills (4-4) at Snow Canyon (6-2) – ESPNRadio 97.7 FM, CEC-TV

Canyon View (0-8) at Pine View (6-3) – 890-AM KDXU

Dixie (8-1) at Cedar (4-4)

Hurricane – bye week

Every week, we’ll have a preview of the day’s games. Then, on Mondays, we’ll bring you the Region 9 Blitz, with weekly awards and video of the top plays of the week.

