Driver rear-ends another car on north Bluff Street

ST. GEORGE — A driver rear-ended another car on Bluff Street Thursday afternoon, resulting in possible minor injuries for at least one person involved, police said.

The incident, which involved two smaller passenger cars, a red Toyota sedan and a dark gray Mazda, occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in one of the center lanes of northbound Bluff Street, near 800 North.

According to St. George Police Officer Andy Mickelson, a woman driving the Toyota crashed into the back of the Mazda.

“One vehicle had slowed down, noticed traffic was still moving, so accelerated, but accelerated a little faster than she anticipated and ran into the back of another vehicle,” Mickelson said.

At least one of the Toyota’s airbags deployed and the vehicle was towed from the scene. The Mazda sustained a moderate dent in its rear door but was still operable.

Nobody in either car was transported for medical treatment, Mickelson added.

Traffic on Bluff Street was slowed as law enforcement officials investigated and cleared the scene. In addition to the St. George Police Department, the St. George Fire Department also responded.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

