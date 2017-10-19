Neighbors hear explosions as fire engulfs backyard shed

ST. GEORGE —A shed fire that reportedly produced exploding noises was quickly suppressed by firefighters before the fire spread to nearby homes.

Crews from St. George Fire Department rushed to the scene of the reported structure fire at a home on 1525 North Street just before 8 p.m.

“In route, the first engine observed heavy smoke and fire in the area. When they arrived on scene, they found about 30-40 foot flames on a shed in the back of a structure,” St. George Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hooper said.

Firefighters from the first engine performed a quick attack on the fire and managed to suppress it as additional personnel and equipment arrived.

“We were afraid the fire had extended into the house itself underneath the deck … so, we brought in extra crews for that,” Hooper said, adding that the close proximity of homes in the area also created greater potential for exposure.

The shed was destroyed in the fire. As it was burning, several neighbors reported hearing explosions.

The homeowner told fire investigators there was a propane or camp fuel bottle inside the shed.

“That’s probably the cause of the explosion is what we’re determining at this point. It’s unknown if that had to do with the ignition of the fire or once the fire got going it just got hot enough and blew up,” Hooper said, noting that the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire was suppressed before it spread from the shed in the home’s backyard into the house.

“There’s some damage to the exterior of the home that kind of got into the walls a little bit,” Hooper said. “But on the inside of the drywall of the home, we were able to stop the fire before it extended into the house.”

No one was injured in the fire. The homeowner was evacuated and assisted with temporary shelter by the Red Cross while city energy crews work to restore power to the home.

Emergency personnel from St. George Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded the incident.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.