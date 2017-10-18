Pine View girls save best for last, win 4A state title

SALT LAKE CITY – Led by sophomore Jessica Hill and freshman Alli Baker, Pine View’s girls cross country team won its second straight state title, this time rising to the top of the 4A ranks at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon.
Hill and Baker led a group of six Lady Panthers that finished in the top 20, giving Pine View 60 team points, well ahead of second-place Mountain View, which had the overall girls winner in senior Alissa Fielding and had a team score of 69 points. Desert Hills, with top runner Bailey Brinkerhoff placing third overall, finished with a team score of 79 points for third place at state.
The Lady Thunder won the Region 9 title, edging perennial power Pine View by a single point last week. But the Lady Panthers were strong across the board at state. Hill led the way with a time of 18:22.6, good enough for fifth in the individuals. Baker wasn’t far behind at 19:05.4 for 12th place.
Pine View then got four straight runners from 15th through 18th place. Seniors Caroline Clements (19:09.5) and Ellie Bushar (19:15.4) were 15th and 16th, while junior Rylee Holt (19:23.9) was 17th and senior Jacey Finch was 18th (19:24.7). Sylvia Brown, a junior, was 34th overall. Finch’s and Brown’s scores were not used as the UHSAA only uses the top five runners from each team to determine team scores.
Brinkerhoff (18:07.5) was the top runner for Desert Hills. The Lady Thunder also got counting scores from Lily Poulton (18:43.0, 11th place), Trinity Schimbeck (19:07.7, 13th), Amanda Marchant (19:56.9, 3oth) and Macie Barney (20:00.4, 33rd).
Other top girls finishers from Region 9 were Cedar’s Harley Taylor (18:23.4, seventh), Mic Webster (18:26.1, ninth) and Kaysie Klemic (19:08.3, 14th) and Canyon View’s Malayna Steffenson (19:33.1, 21st).
Cedar was fourth overall as a team (121 points), with Hurricane, placing 15th, as the only other southern Utah team to place.
Stansbury wins boys 4A title; Pine View and Desert Hills are second and third
Desert Hills had built a dynasty in 3A, winning the 3A cross country state title in four consecutive years. The move to 4A looked to challenge that dominance, but it was actually another former 3A school that ended the Thunder run as the Stallions of Stansbury ran away with the 2017 4A title.
Six runners from Region 9 finished ahead of Stansbury’s best competitor, sophomore Josh Oblad. But he took 12th (16:06.3), then watched as four of his teammates finished within 17 seconds of their leader. The result was a team championship for the Stallions with 80 points.
Pine View, led by junior Julien Canales’ ninth-place finish (16:01.2), had three runners in the top 20 (seniors Carson Horspool was 14th at 16:08.8 and Alex Hill was 19th at 16:16.8) and accumulated 89 points for the Panthers’ second-place finish.
Matthew Thatcher (10th, 16:04.8) was the top runner for third-place Desert Hills. The Thunder also had Bryson King place 20th (16:18.5) and Ethan Ashby 21st (16:21.0) to help them to their 99 points.
Hurricane, the surprise Region 9 team champion last week at Sand Hollow Golf Course, got excellent races from brothers Caleb Armstrong (second overall, 15:27.3) and Joshua Armstrong (15:59.3, sixth overall). The junior Caleb Armstrong was the top finisher from Region 9, but the Tigers finished a disappointing sixth as a team with 144 points. Tiger Bryce Thomas was 15th with a time of 16:09.4.
Canyon View finished seventh as a team with 196 points. The Falcons’ top runner was Easton Brandt, who was seventh overall with a time of 15:59.7.
Cedar placed Jensen Lambert in the top five (15:56.4, fifth), but did not make the team placings.
Lehi’s Ryan Raff was the top 4A boy, winning the afternoon race with a time of 14:59.6.
For full race results, go to runnercard.com.
4A State Cross Country Championships @ Sugar House Park
Team Standings for Boys
|Place
|Team
|Places
|Score
|1.
|Stansbury HS
|10,
|14,
|15,
|20,
|21,
|(37),
|(52)
|80
|2.
|Pine View HS
|7,
|12,
|17,
|26,
|27,
|(36),
|(55)
|89
|3.
|Desert Hills HS
|8,
|18,
|19,
|25,
|29,
|(49),
|(63)
|99
|4.
|Ogden HS
|2,
|6,
|23,
|34,
|38,
|(59),
|(95)
|103
|5.
|Bonneville HS
|11,
|16,
|31,
|39,
|40,
|(46),
|(56)
|137
|6.
|Hurricane HS
|1,
|4,
|13,
|58,
|68,
|(81),
|(89)
|144
|7.
|Canyon View HS
|5,
|22,
|41,
|57,
|71,
|(85),
|(86)
|196
|8.
|Ridgeline HS
|32,
|35,
|43,
|47,
|64,
|(65),
|(76)
|221
|9.
|Mountain View HS
|9,
|28,
|53,
|61,
|74,
|(91),
|(109)
|225
|10.
|Spanish Fork HS
|3,
|50,
|51,
|70,
|77,
|(99),
|(106)
|251
|11.
|Logan HS
|30,
|33,
|42,
|79,
|88,
|(105),
|(108)
|272
|12.
|Salem Hills HS
|45,
|54,
|62,
|73,
|82,
|(83),
|(100)
|316
|13.
|Orem HS
|24,
|69,
|72,
|75,
|84,
|(87),
|(97)
|324
|14.
|Bear River HS
|44,
|48,
|78,
|93,
|94,
|(98),
|(103)
|357
|15.
|Green Canyon HS
|60,
|66,
|80,
|90,
|92,
|(96),
|(102)
|388
|16.
|Park City HS
|67,
|101,
|104,
|107,
|110,
|(111)
|489
Team Standing for Girls
|Place
|Team
|Places
|Score
|1.
|Pine View HS
|4,
|11,
|14,
|15,
|16,
|(17),
|(29)
|60
|2.
|Mountain View HS
|1,
|7,
|9,
|18,
|34,
|(47),
|(95)
|69
|3.
|Desert Hills HS
|2,
|10,
|12,
|27,
|28,
|(32),
|(45)
|79
|4.
|Cedar HS
|6,
|8,
|13,
|44,
|50,
|(68),
|(73)
|121
|5.
|Stansbury HS
|5,
|19,
|31,
|38,
|39,
|(58),
|(62)
|132
|6.
|Ogden HS
|3,
|21,
|25,
|41,
|54,
|(67),
|(72)
|144
|7.
|Bonneville HS
|22,
|36,
|49,
|53,
|61,
|(98),
|(105)
|221
|8.
|Park City HS
|20,
|30,
|33,
|69,
|74,
|(77),
|(80)
|226
|9.
|Ridgeline HS
|23,
|51,
|52,
|71,
|75,
|(84),
|(93)
|272
|10.
|Green Canyon HS
|42,
|57,
|59,
|60,
|78,
|(89),
|(90)
|296
|11.
|Orem HS
|48,
|55,
|63,
|66,
|85,
|(91),
|(92)
|317
|12.
|Bear River HS
|24,
|37,
|65,
|100,
|101,
|(108),
|(110)
|327
|13.
|Mountain Crest HS
|26,
|56,
|76,
|79,
|94,
|(96),
|(97)
|331
|14.
|Salem Hills HS
|40,
|64,
|70,
|81,
|88,
|(102),
|(109)
|343
|15.
|Hurricane HS
|35,
|43,
|82,
|83,
|103,
|(104),
|(106)
|346
|16.
|Uintah HS
|46,
|86,
|87,
|99,
|107
|425
Top 20 Individual Boys
|Place
|Bib
|Name
|Year
|Team
|Time
|Score
|1.
|169
|Ryan Raff
|Sr
|1.
|Lehi HS
|14:59.6
|2.
|1076
|Caleb Armstrong
|Jr
|1.
|Hurricane HS
|15:27.3
|1
|3.
|372
|Christian Warren
|Sr
|1.
|Ogden HS
|15:43.5
|2
|4.
|771
|Wyatt Evans
|Jr
|1.
|Spanish Fork HS
|15:46.6
|3
|5.
|315
|Jensen Lambert
|Sr
|1.
|Cedar HS
|15:56.4
|6.
|1077
|Joshua Armstrong
|Fr
|2.
|Hurricane HS
|15:59.3
|4
|7.
|822
|Easton Brandt
|Jr
|1.
|Canyon View HS
|15:59.7
|5
|8.
|367
|Andrew Blackham
|Sr
|2.
|Ogden HS
|16:00.3
|6
|9.
|1048
|Julien Canales
|Jr
|1.
|Pine View HS
|16:01.2
|7
|10.
|1136
|Matthew Thatcher
|Jr
|1.
|Desert Hills HS
|16:04.8
|8
|11.
|192
|Garrett Faragher
|Sr
|1.
|Mountain View HS
|16:06.1
|9
|12.
|1012
|Josh Oblad
|So
|1.
|Stansbury HS
|16:06.3
|10
|13.
|323
|Brandon Barclay
|Sr
|1.
|Bonneville HS
|16:06.5
|11
|14.
|1051
|Carson Horspool
|Sr
|2.
|Pine View HS
|16:08.8
|12
|15.
|1080
|Bryce Thomas
|So
|3.
|Hurricane HS
|16:09.4
|13
|16.
|1010
|Dylan Bryant
|Sr
|2.
|Stansbury HS
|16:10.9
|14
|17.
|1013
|Scott Ruebush
|Sr
|3.
|Stansbury HS
|16:13.2
|15
|18.
|325
|Jorge Vasquez
|Jr
|2.
|Bonneville HS
|16:16.0
|16
|19.
|1050
|Alex Hill
|Sr
|3.
|Pine View HS
|16:16.8
|17
|20.
|1133
|Bryson King
|Sr
|2.
|Desert Hills HS
|16:18.5
|18
Top 20 Individual Girls
|Place
|Bib
|Name
|Year
|Team
|Time
|Score
|1.
|185
|Alissa Fielding
|Sr
|1.
|Mountain View HS
|17:54.3
|1
|2.
|168
|Anna Martin
|So
|1.
|Lehi HS
|18:02.5
|3.
|1124
|Bailey Brinkerhoff
|Jr
|1.
|Desert Hills HS
|18:07.5
|2
|4.
|361
|Kalii Caldwell
|Jr
|1.
|Ogden HS
|18:14.6
|3
|5.
|1044
|Jessica Hill
|So
|1.
|Pine View HS
|18:22.6
|4
|6.
|1006
|Zoe Hales
|Sr
|1.
|Stansbury HS
|18:23.1
|5
|7.
|313
|Harley Taylor
|Jr
|1.
|Cedar HS
|18:23.4
|6
|8.
|187
|Helena Miyazawa
|Jr
|2.
|Mountain View HS
|18:23.7
|7
|9.
|314
|Mic Webster
|Jr
|2.
|Cedar HS
|18:26.1
|8
|10.
|189
|Allison Warner
|Sr
|3.
|Mountain View HS
|18:39.2
|9
|11.
|1127
|Lily Poulton
|Jr
|2.
|Desert Hills HS
|18:43.0
|10
|12.
|1039
|Alli Baker
|Fr
|2.
|Pine View HS
|19:05.4
|11
|13.
|1129
|Trinity Schimbeck
|Jr
|3.
|Desert Hills HS
|19:07.7
|12
|14.
|310
|Kaysie Klemic
|Jr
|3.
|Cedar HS
|19:08.3
|13
|15.
|1042
|Caroline Clements
|Sr
|3.
|Pine View HS
|19:09.5
|14
|16.
|1041
|Ellie Bushar
|Sr
|4.
|Pine View HS
|19:15.4
|15
|17.
|1045
|Rylee Holt
|Jr
|5.
|Pine View HS
|19:23.9
|16
|18.
|1043
|Jacey Finch
|Sr
|6.
|Pine View HS
|19:24.7
|17
|19.
|190
|Christina Wood
|So
|4.
|Mountain View HS
|19:24.9
|18
|20.
|1005
|Eliza Beazer
|Fr
|2.
|Stansbury HS
|19:25.4
|19
