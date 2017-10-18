Desert Hills clinches title with road win; Dixie snares No. 2 seed

Snow Canyon vs. Dixie, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Oct. 17, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The Desert Hills Lady Thunder clinched the Region 9 volleyball title on the last week of the season with a sweep of Canyon View. The win, along with Dixie’s sweep of Snow Canyon, solidified the playoff seeding for the entire region. Find the game summaries, region seeding and probable first-round playoff opponents for each team below:

Dixie 3, Snow Canyon 0

The Lady Flyers swept Snow Canyon, avenging their earlier five-set defeat at the hands of the Lady Warriors 25-19, 25-20, 25-15.

“The girls played great tonight,” Dixie head coach Stacy Leavitt said. “They played for each other and when they do that, they are fun to watch. Everyone contributed. Tyler Stilson was able to play back row. Shawnee Jones played an all-around good game. Lauren Beatty was good on attack. Our libero (Halle Anderson) is our team fire and keeps them going. It was a good night for the Flyers.”

For the Lady Flyers, Anderson had a 2.0 passing ratio. Ella Burrows had seven kills and six blocks. Beatty led the team with 11 kills.

For Snow Canyon, Sammi Johnston led the team with nine kills, three blocks and 14 digs. Addie Tauanuu had 13 assists.

“Dixie kicked our butt tonight,” Snow Canyon head coach Ryan Rarick said. “We had lapses in every facet of the game. Luckily we have a week to practice before the state tournament. We’re going to put work in and get after it for the next week.”

Dixie solidifies its spot as Region 9’s No. 2-seed with a 9-2 region record and 19-6 overall. The Lady Flyers will travel to Canyon View Friday night for their final match of the season. Dixie will likely face Stansbury (7-4, 12-11) in the first round of the UHSAA playoffs.

Snow Canyon will be the No. 3 seed with a region record of 8-4 and an overall record of 15-14. The Lady Warriors’ regular season is complete. They will likely face Juan Diego Catholic in the first round of the playoffs. The Soaring Eagle finished second in Region 11 with a record of 9-3 and an overall record of 15-10.

Desert Hills 3, Canyon View 0

The Thunder clinched in dominating fashion, sweeping home team Canyon View 25-10, 25-18, 25-11.

“This is a tough region,” Desert Hills head coach Sharon Christensen said. “We are grateful to be in this position.”

Individually for the Thunder, Allie Beck delivered six service aces. Madi Clark and Saselah Goulding had three apiece. Clark led the team with 12 kills. Kylee Christensen had three blocks. Andie Sonju and Goulding had 15 and 13 assists, respectively. Beck and Halle Sonju led the team with 10 digs apiece.

For Canyon View, Malia Vasi led the team with five assists. Jordan Nielson had a game-high 11 digs. Eowyn Colbert led the attack with three kills.

Desert Hills improves to 10-1 in Region 9 and 16-10 overall. The Lady Thunder will travel to Hurricane on Friday night. Their likely opponent in the first round of the playoffs is Tooele (6-5, 12-15). Canyon View drops to 4-7 in region and 10-12 overall. The Lady Falcons will host Dixie in their final match of the season.

Cedar 3, Hurricane 2

The Lady Tigers almost pulled the upset to get their first region win. Cedar was able to hold on and send Hurricane home 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 22-25, 15-12.

“We started out very strong and relaxed,” Cedar head coach Nicole Anglin said. “We tightened up in sets three and four and made too many mistakes. But we were able to close strong with confidence.”

For the Lady Reds, Japrix Weaver and Jaidi Willden had 13 and 12 kills, respectively. Denim Henkel’s line was 22 assists, six service aces and eight kills. For Hurricane, London Gubler led the team with 12 kills. Kena Carter and Abbie Elison had three service aces apiece. Alexis Martin led the team with four blocks. Elison also led the team with 24 digs.

“We fought hard tonight,” Hurricane head coach Content Marshall said. “London Gubler was great on attack. Abbie Elison played great at libero.”

Cedar improves to 3-8 in region and 9-12 overall. The Lady Reds will travel to Pine View for their final match of the season on Friday. Hurricane drops to 0-11 in Region 9 and 4-15 overall. The Lady Tigers will host Desert Hills for their final match of the season.

Pine View had a bye on Tuesday night. With Canyon View’s loss, the Lady Panthers claim the No. 4 seed in Region 9. Their opponent in the first round of the UHSAA playoffs is Park City. The Lady Miners have made it through Region 11 thus far unscathed (11-0) and sport an overall record of 21-6. Pine View will host Cedar on Friday night.

REGION 9 VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS

1. Desert Hills 10-1 (16-10)

2. Dixie 9-2 (19-6)

3. Snow Canyon 8-4 (15-14)

4. Pine View 5-6 (19-11)

5. Canyon View 4-7 (10-12)

6. Cedar 3-8 (9-12)

7. Hurricane 0-11 (4-15)

