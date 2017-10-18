Southern Utah Art Guild announces winners of ‘Fall Splendor’

Photo courtesy Southern Utah Art Guild, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Southern Utah Art Guild has announced the winners of its show, “Fall Splendor.”

Best of Show – Rebekah Tucker for “Flower Madness” – Ink

First Place – Gayla Folkman for “Among the Aspens”– Watercolor

Second Place – Matt Pectol for “Burst of Color” – Oil and Ink

Third Place – Holly Varszegi for “Live Simply” – Collage

Honorable Mentions

John Mangels for “Side Canyon” – Acrylic

Susan Holben for “Blanket Series 1” – Acrylic

Linda Scott for “Plate 235” – Glass

Eddi Malloy for “Summers Last Hurrah” – Watercolor

Betty Barnhart for “Uplifting Splendor” – Acrylic

Kari Frymier for “Fall Trees” – Acrylic

The Peoples Choice Award for the “Back to Reality” show was awarded to Rebekah Tucker for “Goose Egg” and “Jellyfish.”

The judge for the “Fall Splendor” show was Michael Foot.

The show features 88 pieces of art of all media, 2-D and 3-D, from 33 artists. All pieces are for sale.

The “Fall Splendor” show runs through Nov. 9 in the Red Cliff Gallery, located in the City Commons Building, 220 E. 200 North, St. George. The show is open Monday through Saturday, 10-5 p.m., except holidays.

See additional art from the Southern Utah Art Guild in the Arrowhead Gallery located in the Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews