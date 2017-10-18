Your guide to the Cedar City LDS temple open house, dedication

The Cedar City Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 17, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The new temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cedar City is nearly complete, and public tours of the building are expected to draw large crowds.

Workers are now putting the finishing touches on the building, and LDS church officials are making the final preparations for the three-week public open house starting Oct. 27. The temple will be formally dedicated Dec. 10.

The following is a question-and-answer guide to the open house and other events related to the opening of the Cedar City Utah Temple.

When are the dates of the open house?

Oct. 27 through Nov. 18, except Sundays (no tours Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12)

Where is the temple?

It is located at 280 S. Cove Drive in Cedar City. Click for map and directions. The 42,657-square-foot building sits on a 7.3-acre lot atop a hill in a primarily residential subdivision on the west side of town.

How do I sign up to attend a tour?

Tours are free and open to the public, but reservations are recommended. Members of the public can reserve tickets at templeopenhouse.lds.org (a valid e-mail address is required to confirm reservations).

All ages are welcome. The limit is 15 guests per reservation, but larger groups can be accommodated by calling the Temple Open House Reservation Center at 855-537-2000. Guests will be asked to show either an electronic or printed copy of their reservation when they arrive for their scheduled tour.

What are the hours for the open house tours?

Tours take place every 15 minutes starting at noon and going until 9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and beginning from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Each tour last approximately one hour, which includes a 10-minute video followed by a room-by-room walk-through tour of the temple.

What should I wear?

Modest dress and comfortable walking shoes are encouraged.

Where do I park?

Reservation tickets have parking information and a map printed on them. Most people will be asked to park in an overflow parking lot located at a nearby stake center. From there, shuttle buses will take people to and from the temple site. Carpooling is encouraged, as traffic is expected to cause congestion, particularly in surrounding residential areas, throughout the tour.

Can photos or videos be taken inside the temple?

No photos, videos or recording devices are permitted inside the temple building, but outside photographs are encouraged. Professionally taken photos of the interior will be available for free download at the church’s website at lds.org.

Are there any other restrictions on what can be taken inside?

Animals, including service animals, are not permitted inside the building. Also, no food or drink is allowed inside the temple during the open house tours.

What about those with disabilities?

The temple is wheelchair accessible. Guests with mobility issues, other disabilities or special needs should indicate by checking a box on the online registration form or by calling the Temple Open House Reservation Center at 855-537-2000.

What if the date I want to go is “sold out”? Will more tours be added to most dates?

Many tours have already been added. The online reservation system is designed to alleviate crowd and traffic problems. Those without tickets may wait in a standby area for available spots in line as they open up.

How many people are expected to attend the open house?

Officials estimate that 150,000 people or more may tour the Cedar City Utah Temple during its three-week open house.

How many volunteers are signed up to help out, and what are some of the things they will be doing?

About 6,000 volunteers, most of them LDS members in Cedar City area congregations, have already signed up to help in various capacities, ranging from answering questions, providing security and logistical support, helping with sanitation and cleaning and helping people put protective coverings over their shoes before each tour.

When will the temple be dedicated?

The temple will be formally dedicated Sunday, Dec. 10, in three sessions at 9 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m. The sessions will be broadcast via closed-circuit television to church units within the temple district.

When is the cultural celebration?

On Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., a youth cultural celebration will be held at the America First Event Center (formerly known as the Centrum arena) at Southern Utah University. The program, which will feature approximately 4,500 youth performers, will commemorate the heritage of the region through narration, song and dance. The celebration will be broadcast live to local stake centers.

How many members will the temple serve?

The Cedar City Utah Temple district includes members in 17 stakes headquartered in Southern Utah and eastern Nevada. This area includes approximately 50,000 LDS members.

Who are the temple presidency and their wives?

President Daniel M. Jones and his wife, temple matron JoAnn D. Jones, are assisted by first counselor James S. Johnson and his wife, Debra Johnson, and second counselor Rick Holman and his wife, Kaye Lindquist Holman. The presidency was announced in May of this year.

When will the temple open for ordinance work?

The temple will begin regular operations on Dec. 12, with operating hours similar to those of most other Utah temples. For more information regarding ordinance schedules, call the temple at 435-867-6264.

How many temples does the LDS church now have?

The Cedar City Utah Temple is the 17th operating LDS temple in Utah and the 158th worldwide.

