Ronald Lee Perry, 81, died Oct. 3, 2017, on his 59th wedding anniversary, at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ron was born Dec. 20, 1935, in Tacoma, Washington, to George Richard Perry and Gladys Maxine Harwood Perry.

In 1945 the family moved to Martin City, Montana, and later to Hungry Horse, Montana, where the Hungry Horse Dam was being built. Mr. Perry gave his 10-year-old son a .22 rifle and pointed him toward the woods. Four years later, Ron emerged an Eagle Scout and attended the Boy Scout Jamboree in Washington, D.C. in 1950.

Ron graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 1953 and furthered his education with scholarships for two years at the University of Washington and two years at the University of Montana, receiving his degree in business and finance. When he was old enough, Ron pulled on the green chain nights at Plum Creek Lumber. In Jan. 1959 Ron began his career in accounting at the main office of Plum Creek, three months later he was transferred to the Plum Creek facility in Pablo, Montana; it was during these years when he trained and received his commission into the Army National Guard.

In the winter of 1964 Ron was again transferred. This time, taking his current responsibilities in finance and his growing family back to the Columbia Falls office where he remained for the next 23 years. Jan. 1, 1983 Ron became owner and manager of Superior Lumber in Columbia Falls until his retirement June 1987.

Ron Perry is survived by his wife, Barbara Rae Bell, at the family home in Boulder City, Nevada, near another big dam ( this time Hoover); his daughter, Carol Perry Mortensen, and son, Michael Perry, both in Las Vegas, Nevada; Jack Perry and his wife, Michele, of Columbia Falls, Montana; three grandchildren in Georgia; Amanda Rae Perry Beal, Marc and Austin Perry; and great-granddaughter Katherine Rae Beal; two grandchildren Robyn Alexandria Mortensen of Henderson, Nevada, and Ronald Joseph (RJ) Mortensen in Boulder City, Nevada.

Services will be held at a later date.

