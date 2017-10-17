ATV crash on Arizona Strip injures 2 Californians

Stock photo: Life Flight helicopter leaving the scene of search and rescue oparation in Washington County, Utah, March 14, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A Monday afternoon ATV ride near the Glitter Mine was disrupted when a 2005 Honda Fourtrax Rincon hit a rock and went down a steep embankment, taking two California residents with it, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The ATV flipped over and landed on top of Randall Skrimager while injuring Mary Rominger in the process. Both are 63 years old.

The accident occurred around three miles south of the Glitter Mine on Sunshine Trail Road, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.

With the help of a family member who had trailed the pair, Rominger was able to contact authorities for aid once she was driven to an area with reception.

A Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy made contact with Rominger around 1:30 p.m. and the Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team was called into assist in retrieving Skrimager, who was unable to move due to extreme back and neck pain.

The potential severity of his injuries prompted rescuers to call an Intermountain Healthcare’s Life Flight helicopter to transport him to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

The extent of Skrimager’s injuries is unknown, though he is reported to be in fair condition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Rominger, who complained of hip pain, was treated at the scene by members of the Washington County Search and Rescue team.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.