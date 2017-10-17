Man kicks out patrol car window after stolen vehicle arrest

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 33-year-old man kicked out the window of a patrol car Monday after being placed under arrest for possession of a stolen vehicle, among other charges.

A few days before the actual arrest, a Washington County woman reported that Kerry Thomas Robbins had taken her car and a personal check without her permission, according to a probable cause statement filed by LaVerkin City Police in support of the arrest.

The woman further told police that Robbins had written the check out to himself in the amount of $350 and signed her name before cashing it, the report states.

However, after filing the initial report, the woman called police dispatch a few hours later “crying hysterically stating she did not want to press charges anymore,” the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement, adding that dispatch had been concerned enough by the nature of the call to send the officer to do a welfare check on the woman.

Upon arrival, the officer wrote, the woman was still crying.

She stated she had talked to him (Robbins) and he agreed to return the car. I asked her several times if he had threatened her to drop the charges. She stated no every time.

Police were informed Monday, however, that Robbins had allegedly threatened the woman for filing the report and that she had dropped the charges because she was afraid of what Robbins would do to her, the report states, and the vehicle was listed as stolen again.

Shortly thereafter, Washington City Police spotted the stolen vehicle at the Washington Walmart, located at 625 W. Telegraph St.

Robbins was arrested and placed into a patrol car, at which time he kicked out the window of the car, the report states. He was transported and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Robbins of second-degree felony theft along with two third-degree felony counts of forgery and retaliation against a witness.

Robbins is scheduled to appear before 5th District Judge Eric A. Ludlow Monday afternoon for his initial appearance.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

