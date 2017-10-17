June 5, 1929 — Oct. 12, 2017

Dorothy Ann Mayfield, 88, passed away Thursday, Oct. 12, in St. George. She was born June 5, 1929, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Clyde William and Genevieve Durham McGaffey. She married James Marion Mayfield on Nov. 21, 1949, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

She was raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, until she was 12, then spent most of her life in Southern California. She graduated from Pomona High School, at which time she went to Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California, and worked full-time. She met the love of her life, James Mayfield, in high school.

James was in the Coast Guard and stationed in Hawaii, they were missing one another too much so she flew to him and they were married.

Her passion in life was her family. Her love knew no boundaries or bloodlines. Her smile was contagious and given freely. She loved to laugh and make others laugh. Not a typical woman of her generation, she didn’t craft or sew, however she was an amazing athlete. In her elementary school years, she won the Presidential Athletic Award.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Ron Mayfield (Debbie) of Washington, Utah, Cathye Huckaby (Clay) of St. George, Don Mayfield (Ann) of Washington, Utah, daughter-in-law, Lydia Mayfield of Escondido, California; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Mayfield; her eldest son, Larry Mayfield; and sister, Betty Fraley.

The family gratefully acknowledges the special care she was given by the staff at Spring Gardens Senior Living.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George. A webcast of the funeral service will be available, for information please Spilsbury Mortuary online.

please Spilsbury Mortuary online. A viewing will be held prior to services on Oct. 20 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.

Interment will take place in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.