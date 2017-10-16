Fire damages motor home in industrial park

ST. GEORGE — Firefighters were called out early Monday morning to a fire in a parked motor home on 1300 East Street at the St. George Industrial Park.

“We found a Class A motor home, it had a fire … in the kitchen area,” St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said. “It did have one occupant that was outside of the vehicle. Police officers arrived and made sure he stayed out until we arrived.”

Crews made quick work of knocking down the fire, which was confined mainly to the kitchen and living room areas of the motor home, however the rest of the vehicle sustained smoke and water damage. It took about 30 minutes to make sure the fire was out by checking ceiling and floor areas, Stoker said.

There was concern about fire exposure to a nearby building, but fire crews were able to bring the blaze under control before any other damage was done.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

