Stewart to encourage students to go for $400,000 scholarships at ‘Academy Night’

Cadets of the Air Force Academy Class of 2003 celebrate at graduation ceremonies on May 28, 2003, as the Air Force Thunderbirds fly overhead | Photo by Danny Myers, U.S. Air Force, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart will be at Pine View High School Wednesday evening to encourage high school students to apply for college scholarships to the nation’s military academies at “Academy Night.”

The $400,000 scholarships are sponsored by the U.S. Naval Academy, but can be applied to any of the nation’s military academies.

In addition to Stewart, who is a veteran Air Force pilot, students will meet representatives from military academies dedicated to each branch of the U.S. armed forces will also be on hand at 7 p.m. in room 100 at Pine View High School, 2850 E. 750 North in St. George.

Successful young men and women applicants may attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, or the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.

Stewart’s own military service covers 14 years with the Air Force, during which he flew both rescue helicopters and the B-1B bomber. He holds three world speed records, including the fastest non-stop flight around the world.

While the event may focused more on students of high school age, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Doug Bellows also encourages eighth-grade students to attend. This will give them the advantage of seeing what courses they should to take in high school so they can be better prepared for when they too may apply for a scholarship to one of the academies.

“They can see what the path is,” Bellows said, adding that the process “is highly selective.”

For those who make the cut will get education and training in leadership like nowhere else, Bellows said. They will also experience a camaraderie with fellow students at the academies that’s unlike what they’ve had anywhere else, he said.

The academies are ranked among the Best Colleges in America every year by “U.S. News & World Report,” Bellows said.

To earn one of the scholarships, a Utah candidate must qualify academically with excellent high school grades and high SAT or ACT scores, must pass a physical, take a physical fitness test and be nominated by a Utah congressman.

Juniors and seniors can begin the application process now by going to the website for the academy they are interested in attending. Seniors can complete the process online and juniors can apply for the summer session offered before their senior year of high school.

Event recap

What: “Academy Night” for all high school students and parents

When: Oct. 18, 7 p.m.

Where: Room 100, Pine View High School, 2850 E. 750 North

Questions: Call Doug Bellows at 703-307-7015

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.