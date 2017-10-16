Another left turn yields another crash; officer decries lack of patience

The result of a left-turn crash on Green Springs Drive, Washington City, Utah, Oct. 16, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY – An allegedly rushed left turn resulted in another crash on local roadways Monday.

Around 2:30 p.m., a tan pickup on was northbound on Green Springs Drive when the driver, an adult make, started to make a left turn into the parking lot of the Texaco gas station on the northwest corner of the Green Springs Drive and Red Hills Parkway intersection, Washington City Police Officer Ed Kantor said.

While making the turn, the truck collided with a southbound passenger car carrying an adult male and two juveniles, he said.

The juveniles were checked for injuries by medics at the scene and were found to be unharmed. The drivers were also unharmed. No one required transport to the hospital by ambulance.

Airbags in the passenger car deployed on impact and all involved were wearing seat belts, Kantor said.

While the truck was able to be driven from the scene, the passenger car had to be towed.

The truck’s driver was cited for failure to yield on a left turn, Kantor said.

“Just another incident of trying to rush a left turn,” he said. “It’s a very congested area and we’ve got to have patience that because it does get plugged up at times.”

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

