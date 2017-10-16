Utah coalition conference aims to offer hope in the battle with pornography

Stock image | Photo by Paolo81, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Coalition Against Pornography has announced a conference designed to bring messages of hope and healing to those dealing with the harmful effects of pornography.

The conference will be held Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Dixie Center St. George at 1835 S. Convention Center Drive.

Several inspirational speakers are scheduled to present messages, including opening keynote speaker Elder Anthony Perkins, a general authority seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. According to a UCAP news release about the event, Perkins will speak about “The Hope Effect,” a positive message of hope for those who struggle as well as their family members.

The closing keynote presenter will be Catholic speaker and author Matt Fradd, founder of The Porn Effect.

The middle portion of the conference will feature several breakout sessions with topics ranging from effective strategies to protect your family to research-based addiction treatment strategies.

“The UCAP Conference can help those who struggle with addictions learn coping skills, help family members learn to support in healthy ways, and give parents tools to protect their children against the dangers of pornography,” said UCAP conference chair Geoff Steurer.

UCAP’s website indicates the conference is designed to help a wide range of people, including parents, other family members, community leaders, advocates, educators, health care practitioners and law enforcement personnel.

“Anyone can benefit from this conference,” added Jeffrey Ford, a UCAP board member who works as a licensed marriage and family therapist in St. George.

Ford, one of several scheduled presenters at the conference, said his presentation will focus on ways for those struggling with pornography to break the cycle of addiction.

According to the nonprofit organization Fight the New Drug, pornography has a negative impact on the brain, the heart and ultimately the world.

“The problem of pornography is increasing at an alarming rate,” the UCAP news release states, adding, “With easy and immediate access to global internet, at the click of a button, we can be exposed to harmful images, videos and explicit messages that can harm ourselves and our loved ones.”

Registration for the conference is $16 per person for general admission, with additional pricing options for those wanting to earn college credit or buy a copy of Fradd’s book titled, “The Porn Myth.” Students 25 and younger may register for free with a valid student ID. For more registration information on how to register, click here.

Ed. note: UCAP conference chair Geoff Steurer is an opinion columnist with St. George News. His Relationship Connection column publishes every Wednesday morning and may be found here.

Event details:

When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Details: Registration and other information available at conference’s website.

