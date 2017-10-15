St. George and Washington City candidates to speak at Chamber of Commerce luncheon

ST. GEORGE — The next St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday will feature City Council and mayoral candidates from St. George and Washington City speaking on local issues. The public is invited to come learn why they are running for office and what they’d like to see changed in the cities.
Candidates scheduled to appear include:
St. George Mayor
- Jon Pike
- Lane Ronnow
St. George City Council
- Joe Bowcutt
- Michele Randall
- Gregg McArthur
- Greg Aldred
Washington City Mayor
- Kenneth Nielsen
- Ben Martinsen
Washington City Council
- Garth Nisson
- Kurt Ivie
- Daniel Cluff
- Douglas Ward
Event details
- What: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a luncheon with the candidates.
- When: Wednesday, Oct. 18 12 noon to 1 p.m.
- Where: Chamber of Commerce building, 136 N. 100 East, St. George/
- Details: $15 for chamber members, $20 for non-members. Advance reservation required. Register by clicking here.
