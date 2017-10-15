St. George and Washington City candidates to speak at Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The next St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday will feature City Council and mayoral candidates from St. George and Washington City speaking on local issues. The public is invited to come learn why they are running for office and what they’d like to see changed in the cities.

Candidates scheduled to appear include:

St. George Mayor

Jon Pike

Lane Ronnow

St. George City Council

Joe Bowcutt

Michele Randall

Gregg McArthur

Greg Aldred

Washington City Mayor

Kenneth Nielsen

Ben Martinsen

Washington City Council

Garth Nisson

Kurt Ivie

Daniel Cluff

Douglas Ward

Event details

What: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a luncheon with the candidates.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 18 12 noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Chamber of Commerce building, 136 N. 100 East, St. George/

Details: $15 for chamber members, $20 for non-members. Advance reservation required. Register by clicking here.

