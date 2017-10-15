Head-on dirt bike crash in Hildale leads to serious injuries

Stock Photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two dirt bike riders were transported to the hospital, one for a serious head injury, after crashing in Hildale Sunday afternoon.

Hildale Fire crews were dispatched just after 2 p.m. on report of two injured riders involved in a head-on crash on Memorial Street, Hildale-Colorado City Fire Chief Kevin Barlow said.

One of the riders was bleeding heavily from several different areas, Barlow said, including a serious wound to his head. The other rider sustained minor-to-moderate injuries.

Both men were transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in separate ambulances for evaluation and treatment.

“The man with the head wound was transported in very serious condition,” Barlow said.

Responders determined that both men were coming from opposite directions on Memorial Street and came upon a blind curve in the road. They were unable to see each other until it was too late and hit each other head-on.

“They had no time to avoid the crash because by the time they saw one another, they hit,” Barlow said.

Neither rider was wearing a helmet or riding gear when the crash occurred, which contributed to the seriousness of the injuries.

“We recommend that anyone riding a motorcycle or dirt bike to make sure they protect themselves with the proper gear and to always wear a helmet,” Barlow said.

The Hildale Police Department and Hildale/Colorado City Fire Department responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

