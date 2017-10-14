STEAM festival in Cedar City to heat up imaginations

CEDAR CITY — The third annual STEAM Festival will be held Tuesday and Wednesday on the Southern Utah University campus. The two-day festival presents hands-on science, technology, engineering, art and math learning for children of all ages.

With over 3,000 students scheduled to attend, the STEAM Festival brings southern Utah K-8th students together for a day of experiential learning and interdisciplinary projects to help make STEAM education exciting for students of all ages.

Hosted by the SUU Center for STEM Teaching & Learning and the Walter Maxwell Gibson College of Science & Engineering, the STEAM Festival has successfully built a program comparable to those held along the Wasatch Front.

“The goal of this event is to foster the imaginations of students,” said Bill Heyborne, STEM Center director and associate professor of biology. “This sort of event, particularly where the arts are united with STEM, provides a platform upon which this excitement and enthusiasm for STEM learning can be ignited and sustained.”

The Festival will be held in the Great Hall of the Hunter Conference Center on SUU’s campus. The schedule is as follows:

Monday:

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: K-5th grade class field trips.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Open to the public.

Tuesday:

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: 5th-8th grade class field trips.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews