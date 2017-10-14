Kaibab National Forest prescribed burning focus narrowed

Public domain image courtesy of Dave Menke, USFWS, St. George News

FREDONIA, Ariz. — Plans for the 2017-2018 prescribed fire season across Kaibab National Forest and the north rim of Grand Canyon National Park have been revised.

As conditions have become favorable over the past ten days, the burn’s focus has narrowed, and firefighters are ready to begin hazardous fuels reduction treatments within the Tipover East prescribed fire unit as early as Tuesday.

The Tipover area consists of vegetation that is predominantly first-entry mixed conifer, which in this case means the area has not seen fire disturbance in more than 100 years and therefore contains above-average fuel loads potentially posing a higher risk of a large-scale wildfire. Fire managers plan to treat approximately 2,500 acres during the season. Location: The unit is located on a strip of forested land along the boundary of Grand Canyon National Park and Kaibab National Forest west of Arizona state Route 67.

As a reminder, all prescribed burning is subject to approval by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and appropriate weather conditions. For additional information on the department’s Smoke Management Division of the and to view prescribed burns authorized on any given day, click here.

