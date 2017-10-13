Region 9 Football Blitz: See the highlights as teams fight for their playoff lives

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 football show is back with Andy Griffin bringing you highlights from Region 9 every week. It’s the Region 9 Football Blitz.
Today’s show, brought to you by Revere Health, features all the big plays and hits from Week 9 of the prep football season, including a surprise blowout, an expected blowout and a close game.
Don’t miss the top plays of the week!
Here are the scores from Week 9:
Week 9’s results
Dixie 36, Desert Hills 21
Pine View 17, Cedar 3
Snow Canyon 41, Hurricane 14
Canyon View – bye week
Next Thursday’s games
Dixie at Cedar
Desert Hills at Snow Canyon
Canyon View at Pine View
Hurricane – bye
Every week, we’ll have a preview of the day’s games on Region 9 GameDay. Then, on Mondays we’ll bring you the Region 9 Football Blitz, with weekly awards and video of the top plays of the week.
