St. George man charged with sexually abusing 7-year-old child

St. George News stock image | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 61-year-old man has been arrested on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a 7-year-old boy.

Fidel Duran, of St. George, was arrested Tuesday after the 7-year-old boy told authorities that Fidel “had done something inappropriate with him,” according to a probable cause statement filed by St. George Police in support of the arrest.

The boy was interviewed at the Children’s Justice Center in St. George where he disclosed details of the alleged abuse, including instances in which “Fidel had pulled down his pants exposing his ‘body part’ to the child,” the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement.

The child also said Fidel had shown him pictures of nude girls on his cellphone, the report states.

A 9-year-old boy who was also interviewed about the allegations told authorities of a time he had played hide and seek with Fidel and the 7-year-old boy.

“He could not find them initially,” the officer stated. “He later heard them in a closet. He said, ‘I found you.’ The 9-year-old boy then heard a zipper sound and then Fidel and (the 7-year-old boy) exited the closet.”

On one occasion, a woman, who was in the home where one of the alleged incidents took place, said she was cooking dinner when she had a feeling she should check on the boy, the officer wrote, adding:

She went into the master bathroom. She then saw Fidel on his knees with his pants pulled down. She said Fidel’s penis was exposed. He was hugging the 7-year-old and kissing his face.

When investigators contacted Fidel, he said he was willing to talk with them, officials said. However, when questioned about inappropriately touching the boy, Fidel said he needed a lawyer.

Duran was transported and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court Tuesday accusing Duran of third-degree felony count of dealing in materials harmful to a minor and two class A misdemeanor counts of lewdness involving a child.

Additional charges were filed against Duran Thursday by the county attorney’s office, including first-degree felony object rape of a child; two second-degree felony counts of sexual abuse of a child; three third-degree felony counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor; and four class A misdemeanor counts of lewdness involving a child.

Duran is scheduled to appear before Judge G. Michael Westfall Friday afternoon for his initial appearance.

According to Utah Court documents, Duran was arrested in 2010 for assault and criminal mischief. Duran entered a plea in abeyance and those charges were later dismissed without prejudice.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

