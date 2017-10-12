‘Car and Bike Show’ in Santa Clara supports Toys for Tots program

In this December 2015 file photo, cars are on display at a Toys for Tots drive in St. George, Utah, Dec. 12, 2015 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

SANTA CLARA — A Toys for Tots drive in Santa Clara Saturday invites the community to enjoy pizza and barbecue at a car and bike show while supporting a good cause.

The toy drive is organized by a motorcycle club and the Utah Dixie Detachment 1270 Marine Corps League and starts at 11 a.m. at the Vamp Body Art parking lot, 2313 Santa Clara Drive.

Attendees who donate toys will be entered into a raffle for prizes. Any unused toys will be accepted.

Bill Fortune, of the Marine Corps League, said toys are accepted for any age group, but toys of interest to teenagers are especially welcome because they are often in short supply when it comes time to distribute the gifts to families in need.

Souped-up cars and motorcycles will be on display at the event, and guests will be treated to free pizza from Domino’s.

Barbecue restaurant Desert Grill is also offering discounted food to attendees; a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Toys for Tots.

The Toys for Tots program was officially adopted by the Marine Corps in 1948. Since then, over 450 million toys have been distributed to hundreds of millions of needy children for Christmas.

“Last year we gave out about 36,000 toys,” Fortune said of the 2016 holiday season donation efforts in Southern Utah.

While Marine Corps League volunteers organize, coordinate and manage the Toys for Tots campaign, the drive’s ultimate success depends on the support of the local community and the generosity of the people who donate toys.

Event details

What: Toys for Tots Car and Bike Show.

When: Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Vamp Body Art parking lot, 2313 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.

Details: Toy donations accepted for entry into a raffle.

