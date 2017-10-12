TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Oct. 13-15
Fall/Halloween activities
- Friday, 5 p.m. to dark | Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch | Admission: Free; activities vary | Location: Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch, 1450 W. Industrial Road, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, all day | Scarecrow Fest on Main | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street, Parowan.
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | Staheli Farm Fall Season | Admission: Varies per attraction | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Judd Pumpkin Patch and Petting Zoo | Admission: Free; pumpkins vary per pound | Location: Judd Pumpkin Patch, 314 E. 270 North, Paragonah.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. | Frei’s Fruit Market Pumpkin Patch | Admission: Free; pumpkins vary | Location: Frei’s Fruit Market, 2895 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.
- Friday-Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Sleepy Hollow Halloween | Admission: $7; additional activities vary | Location: Western Legacy Farm and Ranch, 1600 South 160 W., Hurricane.
- Friday-Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Haunted Homestead | Admission: $2 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight | Fiesta Fright | Admission: $12-$15 | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Pumpkin Festival | Admission: $5 | Location: Cross Hollows Event Center, 11 N. Cross Hollows Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to dark | Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch | Admission: Free; activities vary | Location: Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch, 1450 W. Industrial Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5:30 p.m. | Red Rock Giant Pumpkin Drop | Admission: Free with paid entrance to Farmland, Corn Maize, or Field of Screams | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds; and various locations throughout Washington County, see link.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Fall Splendor Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Art Gallery, St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | LiVe Well Lectures: Tai Chi; it’s benefits throughout the lifespan | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Area Toastmasters Speech Contest | Admission: Free | Location: Corporate Alliance, 1487 S. Silicon Way, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Music, Art Drama and Photographers – The Way We Worked | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-2 p.m. PDT | Cowboy Poetry Performance | Admission: Free | Location: Virgin Valley Heritage Museum, 35 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday-Sunday, all day | Utah Shakespeare Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: The Beverley Center for the Arts, 300 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Disney’s “Newsies” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinees, 2 p.m. | “She Loves Me” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinees, 2 p.m. | “Ghost: The Musical” | Admission: $10 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical” | Admission: $18-$21 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Noises Off” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Mamma Mia” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Beatles Tribute | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. | SmART Saturday | Admission: $3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Plein Air Watercoloring for Families | Admission: Free | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Parowan Fall Festival | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Parowan Library Park, Parowan.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon | Science Saturday | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 50 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | New Harmony Apple Festival | Admission: Free | Location: New Harmony.
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmon’s Grocery Store, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara
- Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Red Rock LIVE | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Otter Creek and the 3 Muses | Admission: $5 suggested donation | Location: Community Presbyterian Church, 2279 N. Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | DSU Celebrity Concert Series kicks off its 2017-18 season with a performance by Joshua Creek | Admission: $25 per ticket | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. MST | Mesozoic | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 Highway 89, Fredonia, Arizona.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Art Cowles | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9 p.m. | T.G.I. Friday the 13th | Admission: No cover; beverage prices vary | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Friday the 13th Vacation Give Away | Admission: No cover; beverage prices vary | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Avenue, Cedar City.
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Bewitching Balboa Workshop | Admission: $10 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Second Saturday Swing Dance | Admission: $5-$6 | Location: Washington City Community Center, Washington City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday-Saturday, all day | Huntsman World Senior Games | Admission: Spectators free | Location: Various Washington County locations.
- Saturday, 7 a.m. | Meet the Blind 5K | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: Crosby Family Confluence Center, 2099 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Green Valley Classic Loop | Admission: Free | Location: Navajo Trailhead, Navajo Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Poker Paddle and Fall Paddlefest | Admission: $0-$70 | Location: Quail Creek State Park, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Power in Pink Breast Cancer Walk | Admission: $25 | Location: West Canyon Park, 151 S. 400 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. | West Canyon Discovery Hike | Admission: Free; registration required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
