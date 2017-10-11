Region 9 GameDay: Football on Wednesday? Yep, big games, too

ST. GEORGE — Region 9 GameDay is here, with Andy Griffin bringing you insight, breaking down the Friday fight and offering all the highlights from Region 9 in 2017.

Although this week, it’s a Wednesday fight.

With fall break upon us (no school for most local high schools Thursday and Friday), Region 9’s football gladiators are playing in the middle of the week. So what do we expect to see on the gridiron tonight?

With seven region teams, someone has a region bye every week. But for the other six teams, the battle for supremacy in Region 9 continues. This week is no different with key matchups going down at Thunder Stadium, Tiger Stadium and Redmen Stadium.

On the show today, brought to you by Revere Health, Andy breaks down the matchups and gives the lowdown in what to expect as the region slate continues. The rivalries are more intense and the matchups are much more even than in preseason play.

The headliner tonight – a grudge match between Dixie and Desert Hills at DHHS as Dixie makes its last stand in defending its region title. A win tonight clinches it for the Flyers.

Here’s the line-up of tonight’s games:

Dixie (7-1) at Desert Hills (4-3) – ESPNRadio 97.7 FM, CEC-TV

Snow Canyon (5-2) at Hurricane (2-6) – 890-AM KDXU

Pine View (5-3) at Cedar (4-3)

Canyon View – bye week

Every week, we’ll have a preview of the day’s games. Then, on Mondays, we’ll bring you the Region 9 Blitz, with weekly awards and video of the top plays of the week.

