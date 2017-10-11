Kayenta Center for the Arts presents musical theater for grand opening

Stock images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Center for the Arts at Kayenta will present “[title of show]” — yes, that’s the name of the show — a contemporary take on the tried-and-true plotline about following your dreams and the unexpected things that spring out of that journey.

“Hunter and Jeff are two struggling writers,” according to a press release. “They have just three weeks to meet the entry deadline for a musical theater festival. There’s just one problem, what to write about? How about a show about writing a show? Sounds simple, right? Not so much. With nothing to lose, the pair decide to create something new with the help of their friends Susan, Heidi and Larry. No more boring pablum theater for this bunch. These four are all about keeping it real.”

“[title of show]” follows the writers and their friends on the journey of creating the show. In 90 minutes, they write and produce their show and learn lessons about themselves and people, friends and artists.

“This may be the best musical you’ve never heard of,” the press release said. “[title of show]” received a Tony Award nomination for Best Book of a Musical in 2009.”

The production contains mature content and explicit language, according to the press release.

Event details

What: Tony Award-nominated musical called “[title of show]” at the grand opening weekend of the Center for the Arts at Kayenta.

When: Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, and Oct. 26 through 28 at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on Oct. 28

Where: Lorraine Boccardo Theater in the Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins

Details: Tickets are $30. Advance purchase suggested, limited seating available. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. This production contains mature content and explicit language.

