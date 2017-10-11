HBO seeks extras for ‘Westworld’ series filming in Southern Utah

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — If you are a fan of the HBO series “Westworld” or even just look like you might fit into the show’s time period, you could be in luck. More than that, you could be in the show.

The cable and satellite television network recently announced an open casting call conducted by Bill Dance Casting in North Hollywood, California, for men and women at least 18 years old. The press release states that all ethnicities, ages and types of actors are needed.

Men can be clean-shaven or have facial hair in the style of the 1890s, such as mutton chops or mustaches and beards. Women must have longer natural hair that is one color.

According to the press release, filming of the series will begin mid- to late-October in Southern Utah. Local people are requested to apply, but you must be legal to work in the United States.

And the best part is, the release stated there will be pay for the work you do. Although rates were not specified in the press release, according to Boston Casting, Inc. standard pay for non-union extras is $80 for an eight-hour day.

To apply, email a natural photo of yourself to westworldutah@gmail.com. A selfie will work, but the picture should only have you. Please include your name, phone number and complete size listing in the email. Size listing should include the following:

Men

Height

Weight

Jacket

Shirt size

Pants size

Shoe size

Women

Height

Weight

Dress size

Bust

Waist

Hips

Shoe Size

