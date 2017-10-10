On the EDge: Is it safe to talk about gun violence yet?

OPINION — Is it safe to talk yet?
Has enough time passed that we can initiate a conversation about the horror that overtook Las Vegas?
If not now, may I ask when?
More importantly, will that conversation ever really take place?
In the aftermath of the worst mass-murder spree in U.S. history, there were those who tried to stifle the outrage, the pain, the anger that the ways and means of slaughter remain so readily available.
“It’s too soon,” some said.
“It’s political,” others said.
“We need time to heal,” many said.
In other words, no dice. We are afraid of any real conversation about real solutions to an unreal set of circumstances that keep slapping us in the face, over and over and over again.
So, you tell me, when can we talk about it?
When can we make suggestions, have some meaningful dialog, ask what we can do to stop this insanity, ask what went wrong with this guy’s wiring?
When can we ponder what should be done to eliminate these events from our lives?
Or, will you continue to shout down the voices of sanity and reason that want to initiate a conversation about how to help us keep from killing each other?
Too often, over the course of the last week, I have heard the lame, juvenile idiotic reasoning that, “well, they use cars, trucks, bombs, airplanes … should we outlaw those?”
What, are you some 6-year-old on the playground trying to counterpunch with words that reveal ignorance rather than care about solving our murder problem?
You want to bring up the problems in St. Louis, Baltimore, Detroit, New Orleans or Birmingham, Alabama – the top five places in the U.S. where you might be killed – or anyplace else? Great, let’s put that on the table, too. You want to include Chicago just because that is where our former president is from and you think the murder rate there reflects poorly on him? Go for it. I’m game, and I’m sure he is, too.
Look, if you have followed my little corner of the world for any time at all, you know that I have supported the 2nd Amendment, that I am a former gun owner myself.
But, that support is gone.
It crumbled because we have proven, time and again, that as a nation, we are not mature enough to handle lethal weapons, that too many of us have the Wild West mentality, that too many are willing to take up arms against their fellow citizens or the government for some ill-perceived notion or momentary lapse of sanity.
Do you really think a bunch of rednecks with AR-15s could stand down the U.S. military in a firefight?
Do you really think that the answer to all of our woes comes from fire power?
As it has passed through the courts, one of the reasons many bring to the argument is that it allows citizens to put down a tyrannical government.
But, do you really understand tyranny?
If so, why are you supporting a suppression of the media, collusion with foreign powers to influence an election or the use of the bully pulpit to repress free speech among those who would protest inequality and injustice?
Do you also really understand that among the many reasons for a “well-regulated militia” was to ensure the ability to put down slave rebellion?
I saw a number recently that I had to research because, quite frankly, it sounded like the kind of unchecked hysteria that has marked our current political discourse, that since 1968, more civilians in the United States have died from guns than military personnel lost in all of our wars combined.
It just could not be, right, could it?
I was wrong.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.5 million U.S. citizens died of gun-related incidents since 1968, including, of course, suicides. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 1.2 million service members have been killed by guns in all of our wars combined.
I’ve heard defeatist attitudes that seem to accept that fate, that we are resigned to losing millions to gun violence, that it is somehow worth the carnage just to allow some whack job the right to amass as many weapons and ammunition as his means will allow.
No, that won’t wash, not now.
The victims of the lunatic who opened fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas were dishonored when White House flak Sarah Huckabee Sanders shut down reporters asking about gun legislation.
“There is a time and place for political debate, but now is a time to unite as a country,” she said. Gun issues and legislation are “something we can talk about in the coming days.”
She then went on to defend the National Rifle Association, a staple of Republican political fundraising.
“The only person with blood on their hands is the shooter,” she said. “This isn’t a time for us to go after individuals or organizations.”
If not now, then when?
Please, let me know the time, place and date because this is a conversation we must all participate in.
But, just for the record, here’s one suggestion.
If legislation is passed to ensure true accountability in the path that weapons make into a bad guy’s hands, perhaps that would help.
For example, if somebody sells a weapon to somebody without doing a background check and that person uses the weapon to commit a crime, the seller should also be charged with the crime as an accomplice.
Restrict the amount of heavy ammunition or reloading materials a person can purchase. By doing so, you are allowing for a longer cool-down period. It could, at very least, make it more difficult to pull off something like what has occurred with such tragic frequency.
Ban the sales of assault-style weapons or any long rifle that uses a multi-round, interchangeable magazine. I mean, seriously, if you are a hunter and you load up your trusty weapon with a 30-round clip, I’d suggest you spend more time at the range learning how to shoot that weapon rather than trying to take down your deer, elk, moose or bear with a spray of bullets.
Require all who purchase a weapon to legally register it and attend a safety course for which they will receive a license, renewable every two years. Fail to renew your license and you forfeit your guns, simple as that. You need a license to drive a vehicle, you need a license to hunt or fish, why not a license to own a lethal weapon?
I realize this guy in Las Vegas probably purchased all of his weapons legally. He was a nut job who came unhinged. He was also a nut job with, apparently, a lot of money and able to afford not only the alarming arsenal he owned, but the ability to score such a high-priced sniper’s nest at a ritzy hotel.
It was a perfect storm of horror, to be sure.
But, what if assault-style rifles were not available to him?
What if he was unable to use oversized ammunition magazines?
What if he was unable to acquire so much ammunition?
There would, undoubtedly, be a fair number of people who would have escaped the slaughter in Las Vegas and be alive today.
So, you let me know when you’re ready to talk, OK?
No bad days!
Ed Kociela is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.
Well with all that crying you forgot to mention that YOUR president Obama allowed this guy to buy a bump stock! Now this method of bump firing has been around for years but Obama allowed manufacturers to perfect it and sell it to nut cases! You also failed what really needs addressed is how we weed out nut cases from getting their hands on these weapons. Mental heath in this country is out of control! Everyday it’s some nut case killing people by burning, shooting, stabbing, starving, leaving kids in hot cars, drunk driving, torture, drowning, terror and so on and so on! Until we get this under control I want all the self defense means I can get!
You mention the “idiotic, juvenile reasoning.” That sounds rather ignorant to me. There are many other methods to kill someone. The issue isn’t the weapon of choice, but the attitude/illness/ideology of the person behind the violence. For instance, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 35,092 people died in traffic crashes in 2015. That is nearly as many as the number you cite for gun deaths (if figured on a yearly basis, 1.5mil/49yrs=30,612/yr). But any rational individual will attest that the car was not the culprit in the death (with perhaps the exception of that poor Star Trek actor and his jeep), but the road rage, the drunkenness, the impatience, the inexperience, etc. of the individual. Perhaps even more appalling, according to the same Center for Disease Control is the number of cigarette smoking related deaths. This number is 480,000 per year. Take that number multiplied by the same number of years (49) and you have a staggering 23,520,000. That is nearly 16% higher than the number of guns. According to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 88,000 die per year, 4,312,000 in that 49 year period. 610,000 people (CDC) die of heart attacks every year, or 29,890,000 in that 49 year period. Basically, what I’m trying to point out here is, when is it going to be time to talk seriously about driving safety or the devastating effects of alcohol and cigarette smoke or cardiovascular research funding? Interesting as well, that no one has mentioned that this guy came from a “blue county” and was firing into what most likely were Trump supporters. But that would be counter productive to your argument to disarm the masses.
Sorry, Ed, but when our little comments section even has a Sandy Hook denier, the case for gun safety seems quite hopeless to me. I will continue to write to legislators and try to do what I can to keep the voices of the Sandy Hook families alive out of respect for their loss. The Sandy Hook denier from this comment section presents the ludicrous claim that the parents, siblings, grandparents, extended family, friends, acquaintances, local leaders, police, first responders, local media, even the governor of Connecticut are just “crisis actors” playing a part for all these years. According to the denier and other conspiracy theorists like Alex Jones, the kids never existed. No matter that there was an open casket for at least one of the children with the governor in attendance. All the memories, photos, books, and articles that have been written over the last 5 years are still part of some elaborate continuing scheme according to the deniers. It is beyond cruel to the memories of these children and adults who died that day. One of the childrens’ families had moved from Utah to Newtown a year or so before the tragedy and I have followed their lives over the years as they have tried to keep the memory of their daughter live with her remaining sisters. I have followed other families as well.
There are thoughtful people on both sides that may be able to engage in conversations about gun safety and maybe something may come of it. I hope so.
Excellent and timely subject? I suppose so. You being a some what educated and a logical fellow, why don’t you share with us your understanding of why the framers of our nation saw fit to include the subject of the 2nd amendment so high up on our nations founding documents. I would be interested in your answer.
The 2nd Amendment exists for one main reason: to allow citizens to protect themselves from oppressive government. Period. Full stop. End of sentence. Yes, protection from criminals (again, including the government), home-invaders (again, including the government), muggers (again, including the government), etc is part of it, too, but the real reason is to protect against government tyranny.
To understand why just look at the 20th century: a minimum of 150 million (and possibly as many as 262 million, see https://www.hawaii.edu/powerkills/20TH.HTM) people died during the 20th century because they couldn’t defend themselves against their own government. Roughly 11.4 billion people lived at least one day in the 20th century. Do the math and people living in the 20th century had roughly a 1 in 76 chance of dying as a direct result of government tyranny. Almost all of them were unarmed and had no way to defend themselves against this tyranny (ie. the people feared the government but the government didn’t fear the people).
So, how does that compare to living under the 2nd Amendment? Long story short, gun deaths in the US would have to more than TRIPLE before we’d be better off without the 2nd Amendment.
But liberals place no apparent value on history (except to use it as a club to beat people over the head about slavery and racism) and are quick to say we’ve moved beyond that and that they’re better at governing. Which is why they were cheer leaders for Hugo Chavez and his “democratic revolution” in Venezuela 10 years ago, and were mocking conservatives that called it socialism and said it would end badly. Guess what: it’s socialism and its ending VERY badly (and is nowhere close to done; unfortunately Venezuela still has a lot of pain and death in its future).
Gun violence sucks, but it’s caused by bad culture, bad characters, and bad mental health, not by the guns themselves. This is where the discussion about Baltimore and Chicago, etc come into play. #BlackCultureMatters But liberals never want to have that discussion. They don’t want people, families, and neighborhoods to change themselves. They want the government to change us. That never ends well. But that will never be discussed by liberals, including Ed.
Well said Brian.
This is a mental health issue! ……rant time …How do we compare gun deaths to troop deaths. Troops are killed by accidents, missles, bombs, explosives. Not only by guns. It’s a ridiculous comparison. And it ignores all the millions of people our great country killed in these wars. More reason we need guns to protect are selfs from a government who murders civilians and shows it on the news all day all becuz bin laden killed people w airplanes.(talk about acting like a 6 year old)Cars and guns kill about the same amount of people a year. We all own cars so no one complains much. If You don’t own a gun it’s easy to say get rid of em. But its are right. It’s are right to own ANY gun. Be careful You’ll need a gun one day Ed ….to protect your self from GMOs
Ed, with all due respect sir your anger is misguided and misplaced. It appears that the suspected shooter was radicalized and also he did not act alone. Simply listening to the audio of all of the videos from individual cell phone attendees at the concert will bear this out. Also the original shots as reported by witnesses and even police audio indicate shots coming from left of the concert stage away from the Mandalay Bay and the 32nd floor. This attack was premeditated and executed by people intent on either terrorism or social engineering ( see false flags and 9/11, where some in government allow events to happen, to allow the implementation of agencies and laws that would be rejected by the majority save for the event, ie: NSA, TSA, Homeland security , GUN CONTROL,etc etc. ) You speak of tyranny Ed , funny you would equate the disarming of the individual with granting him more freedom in defending himself. Socialist utopia’s such as China, Russia, and Cuba having done extremely well at disarming their populations, so your right Ed a bunch of rednecks with AR-15’s probably wouldn’t do so well against the might of our own military, but at least they would have a choice to fight if their home’s or lives were threatened by any enemy foreign or domestic. It is truly tragic and sad that laws have been altered to now allow our own military to be used to potentially quell domestic violence, courtesy of the Obama administration. A citizen can now merely be labelled a domestic terrorist and be detained indefinitely without due process by our military , once again courtesy of the previous administration. Ours is a very troubled world at the moment Ed and I would gladly endorse complete disarming of everyone, if you could assure me that the bad people wouldn’t have any guns either. Bad men will always be with us, as such there will always need to be good men willing to live and die if need be to protect themselves and those they love , dare I say it with a gun or any equal force as needed. A truly free and good society does not go looking for a fight but they can “defend” themselves, tell me Ed , what would your world look like if only those that rule or disobeyed the “laws” had guns? The argument has also been floated that only police would have guns, how great would that be? Sadly just as in regular society you have a few cops that exercise bad judgement and are on a power trip of using lethal force before any other deterrent is even tried. There is no magical solution other than to stay the course as a nation as the founders originally intended, leave people alone to decide what course of action best suits them in being able to protect and defend their freedom,property and families! Yes Ed that might even mean owning a “gun” , but just as you choose not to anymore, let others decide for themselves how best to provide for their own defense.
And conspiracy guy checks in.
Shall not be infringed: The Second Amendment does not grant any right to bear arms. Furthermore, the rest of the Bill of Rights does not describe any right to do so. These rights are thought of as natural rights or God-given rights. In the Bill of Rights, the Second Amendment is just a reminder to the government that they should not try to stop people from having this right. In other words, THE SECOND AMENDMENT IS NOT NEGOTIABLE !
The problem, Ed, is that most of the gun laws that those on the left want to pass, already exist. Background checks already exist. Automatic weapons are already banned. Legally purchased weapons or those sold/traded to a FFL dealer are already registered. Am I supposed to attend a safety class each and every time I purchase a firearm? I have been shooting guns for over 40 years. Had the shooter been required to take a class prior to buying each of the weapons he legally did so, would that have prevented this? How do you limit ammunition sales? If I go out to the desert and shoot all the ammo I own, am I not allowed to buy any more?