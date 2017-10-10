On the EDge: Is it safe to talk about gun violence yet?

Bullet holes in glass, Photo by IndiaUniform iStock / Getty Images Plus; Nevada tribute, Photo by tatadonets iStock / Getty Images Plus; St. George News

OPINION — Is it safe to talk yet?

Has enough time passed that we can initiate a conversation about the horror that overtook Las Vegas?

If not now, may I ask when?

More importantly, will that conversation ever really take place?

In the aftermath of the worst mass-murder spree in U.S. history, there were those who tried to stifle the outrage, the pain, the anger that the ways and means of slaughter remain so readily available.

“It’s too soon,” some said.

“It’s political,” others said.

“We need time to heal,” many said.

In other words, no dice. We are afraid of any real conversation about real solutions to an unreal set of circumstances that keep slapping us in the face, over and over and over again.

So, you tell me, when can we talk about it?

When can we make suggestions, have some meaningful dialog, ask what we can do to stop this insanity, ask what went wrong with this guy’s wiring?

When can we ponder what should be done to eliminate these events from our lives?

Or, will you continue to shout down the voices of sanity and reason that want to initiate a conversation about how to help us keep from killing each other?

Too often, over the course of the last week, I have heard the lame, juvenile idiotic reasoning that, “well, they use cars, trucks, bombs, airplanes … should we outlaw those?”

What, are you some 6-year-old on the playground trying to counterpunch with words that reveal ignorance rather than care about solving our murder problem?

You want to bring up the problems in St. Louis, Baltimore, Detroit, New Orleans or Birmingham, Alabama – the top five places in the U.S. where you might be killed – or anyplace else? Great, let’s put that on the table, too. You want to include Chicago just because that is where our former president is from and you think the murder rate there reflects poorly on him? Go for it. I’m game, and I’m sure he is, too.

Look, if you have followed my little corner of the world for any time at all, you know that I have supported the 2nd Amendment, that I am a former gun owner myself.

But, that support is gone.

It crumbled because we have proven, time and again, that as a nation, we are not mature enough to handle lethal weapons, that too many of us have the Wild West mentality, that too many are willing to take up arms against their fellow citizens or the government for some ill-perceived notion or momentary lapse of sanity.

Do you really think a bunch of rednecks with AR-15s could stand down the U.S. military in a firefight?

Do you really think that the answer to all of our woes comes from fire power?

As it has passed through the courts, one of the reasons many bring to the argument is that it allows citizens to put down a tyrannical government.

But, do you really understand tyranny?

If so, why are you supporting a suppression of the media, collusion with foreign powers to influence an election or the use of the bully pulpit to repress free speech among those who would protest inequality and injustice?

Do you also really understand that among the many reasons for a “well-regulated militia” was to ensure the ability to put down slave rebellion?

I saw a number recently that I had to research because, quite frankly, it sounded like the kind of unchecked hysteria that has marked our current political discourse, that since 1968, more civilians in the United States have died from guns than military personnel lost in all of our wars combined.

It just could not be, right, could it?

I was wrong.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.5 million U.S. citizens died of gun-related incidents since 1968, including, of course, suicides. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 1.2 million service members have been killed by guns in all of our wars combined.

I’ve heard defeatist attitudes that seem to accept that fate, that we are resigned to losing millions to gun violence, that it is somehow worth the carnage just to allow some whack job the right to amass as many weapons and ammunition as his means will allow.

No, that won’t wash, not now.

The victims of the lunatic who opened fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas were dishonored when White House flak Sarah Huckabee Sanders shut down reporters asking about gun legislation.

“There is a time and place for political debate, but now is a time to unite as a country,” she said. Gun issues and legislation are “something we can talk about in the coming days.”

She then went on to defend the National Rifle Association, a staple of Republican political fundraising.

“The only person with blood on their hands is the shooter,” she said. “This isn’t a time for us to go after individuals or organizations.”

If not now, then when?

Please, let me know the time, place and date because this is a conversation we must all participate in.

But, just for the record, here’s one suggestion.

If legislation is passed to ensure true accountability in the path that weapons make into a bad guy’s hands, perhaps that would help.

For example, if somebody sells a weapon to somebody without doing a background check and that person uses the weapon to commit a crime, the seller should also be charged with the crime as an accomplice.

Restrict the amount of heavy ammunition or reloading materials a person can purchase. By doing so, you are allowing for a longer cool-down period. It could, at very least, make it more difficult to pull off something like what has occurred with such tragic frequency.

Ban the sales of assault-style weapons or any long rifle that uses a multi-round, interchangeable magazine. I mean, seriously, if you are a hunter and you load up your trusty weapon with a 30-round clip, I’d suggest you spend more time at the range learning how to shoot that weapon rather than trying to take down your deer, elk, moose or bear with a spray of bullets.

Require all who purchase a weapon to legally register it and attend a safety course for which they will receive a license, renewable every two years. Fail to renew your license and you forfeit your guns, simple as that. You need a license to drive a vehicle, you need a license to hunt or fish, why not a license to own a lethal weapon?

I realize this guy in Las Vegas probably purchased all of his weapons legally. He was a nut job who came unhinged. He was also a nut job with, apparently, a lot of money and able to afford not only the alarming arsenal he owned, but the ability to score such a high-priced sniper’s nest at a ritzy hotel.

It was a perfect storm of horror, to be sure.

But, what if assault-style rifles were not available to him?

What if he was unable to use oversized ammunition magazines?

What if he was unable to acquire so much ammunition?

There would, undoubtedly, be a fair number of people who would have escaped the slaughter in Las Vegas and be alive today.

So, you let me know when you’re ready to talk, OK?

No bad days!

Ed Kociela is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

Email: edkociela.mx@gmail.com

Twitter: @STGnews, @EdKociela