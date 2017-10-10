St. George man busted for dealing meth to confidential informant

Written by Kimberly Scott
October 10, 2017
ST. GEORGE — A St. George man who has racked up an extensive criminal history over the last five years has been arrested by the Washington County Drug Task Force for allegedly distributing methamphetamine throughout the county.

The task force conducted a narcotics distribution investigation into 23-year-old Aaron Richard Wallis, according to a probable cause statement filed by the task force in support of the arrest.

During the course of the investigation over the last several months, the report states that the task force conducted a controlled buy of meth on at least three separate occasions in Washington County through the use of a confidential informant who purchased methamphetamine from Wallis.

Wallis was booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility on the drug-related offenses. The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Wallis of three second-degree felony counts of drug distribution.

The following day, Wallis was charged with second-degree felony theft for his alleged involvement in stealing a Washington County woman’s car, which was later recovered from the the Virgin River Casino parking lot in Mesquite, Nevada.

According to Utah Court documents, since 2013, Wallis has an extensive criminal history involving theft and drug-related crimes.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

